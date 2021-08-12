Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Jefferson's Chris Laurent releases first novel

By Tara Giles
nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON — A well known face about the area, Christopher Laurent has released his first published novel. The book, titled "The Gospel of the Baptist," was a four-year project, that Laurent would work on in what little free time he had. Laurent is a nurse practitioner known to many in...

www.nhfrontpage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Navy#The Gospel Of The Baptist#Spirituality#Gospel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Books & LiteraturePunknews.org

Franz Nicolay to release novel

Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady and World/Inferno Friendship Society will release a new novel on August 24. It's called Someone Should Pay for Your Pain and is out via Gibson House Press. The publisher describes the book: "In the doldrums of a career as a cult figure, Rudy has been overshadowed by Ryan Orland, to the point where Rudy is now identified as an imitator of the younger man. Ryan is generous and supportive, but Rudy finds it hard to be grateful, especially as a sordid confrontation results in their estrangement. When his sister's daughter, a teenage runaway, turns up asking to join him on the road, Rudy has to come to terms with the limits of his ambition and the nature of his obligation to family."
Waltham, MAWicked Local

Waltham resident announces release of new novel

Author Chris Boucher announced the release of his new novel, “Front Pivot,” was released by Wings Press on Aug. 1. Inspired by his deceased father-in-law’s Vietnam war journal, the story examines a teen’s take on his father’s time in Afghanistan, his older brother’s branding their dad a failure and what the actual truth is.
Books & Literaturekoxe.com

Dolly Parton writes first novel with James Patterson

In early 2022 Dolly Parton will show that she is more than music by releasing her first novel Run, Rose, Run. In a statement to People Parton says, “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel.” Patterson adds “It’s been an honor — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheStreet

Susan W. Green, New Author Releases Debut Novel

ELKTON, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lake Inn, the debut novel by author Susan W. Green, is a modern-day romance set in a fictitious town in Maine featuring the roller-coaster relationship between a bed and breakfast owner and one of her mysterious guests that introduces readers to her new Crystal Lake Series.
Books & LiteratureSan Diego Channel

Dolly Parton to co-author novel, set to be released March 2022

Dolly Parton is writing a book. The country music legend's thriller book, "Run, Rose, Run," is about a young woman who pursues her dreams of being a musician in Nashville. This will mark the first-ever book released by Parton, who is co-authoring the book with author James Patterson. “I cannot...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

First look: Emily Henry's next novel goes meta — really meta

Emily Henry has taken her readers to the beach and on high-end European vacations, and now she's going right inside their minds with her latest novel, Book Lovers. It follows literary agent Nora Stephens, a book-obsessed type-A go-getter who gives everything she has to her career but would really rather be the heroine of her own story. She decides to join her sister on a monthlong sojourn in small-town North Carolina, but the New York literary world — specifically editor Charlie Lastra — follows her.
Trumansburg, NYithaca.com

Trumansburg local publishes first crime novel

Tom Harley Campbell’s journey toward publishing his first novel began more than a decade ago when the aspiring author first wrote “Satan’s Choir” and received a chilly response from New York City’s large publishing houses. “I wrote the first draft and had a lot of trouble getting it published due...
Books & LiteratureCape Gazette

Local author releases ‘Crystal Lake Inn’ debut romance novel

“Crystal Lake Inn,” the debut novel by local author Susan W. Green, is a modern-day romance set in a fictitious town in Maine. The introduction to her “Crystal Lake” series features a roller-coaster relationship between a bed-and-breakfast owner and one of her mysterious guests. Protagonist Cassidy Taylor has always dreamed...
MoviesFirst Showing

Fest Trailer for 'The Mad Women's Ball' Directed by Mélanie Laurent

"Is it true that you communicate with the dead, Mademoiselle?" An early trailer is out for the French drama The Mad Women's Ball, which is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Toronto Film Festival soon before debuting on Amazon Prime Video. From TIFF: The latest from writer-director-actor Mélanie Laurent is a chilling tale of spectral visions and institutional abuse set in 19th-century France. The film stars Mélanie Laurent, who also wrote & directed it; she's also joined by César Domboy, Lou de Laâge, Benjamin Voisin, Emmanuelle Bercot, Cédric Kahn, Coralie Russier, plus Martine Chevallier. A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel "Le bal des folles" by Victoria Mas, out now in hardcover for those interested in also reading this "darkly sumptuous tale of wicked spectacle, wild injustice and the insuppressible strength of women." This plays like a first look teaser more than a full trailer - expect to see more before it debuts later in September.
Minneapolis, MNtwincitiesarts.com

NEWS: Collide Theatrical Dance’s Monstrous Decision

A promotional graphic for COLLIDE Theatricals’ upcoming production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which opens the company’s eight season in October. It’s been a year and a half of insanity, but COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company’s latest turn is something monstrous. The company’s eighth season, announced this week, will open with Frankenstein and close with Class of ’85. The two mainstage productions sandwich a trio of dance cabarets on different themes.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Story of Constance Fenimore Woolson’s Rediscovered “Miss Grief”

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
TV ShowsLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like ... books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like "The Tripods" and "Buck Rogers" to today's "The Handmaid's Tale" and N.K. Jemisin's upcoming "Inheritance" trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy