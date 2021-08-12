Jefferson's Chris Laurent releases first novel

"Is it true that you communicate with the dead, Mademoiselle?" An early trailer is out for the French drama The Mad Women's Ball, which is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Toronto Film Festival soon before debuting on Amazon Prime Video. From TIFF: The latest from writer-director-actor Mélanie Laurent is a chilling tale of spectral visions and institutional abuse set in 19th-century France. The film stars Mélanie Laurent, who also wrote & directed it; she's also joined by César Domboy, Lou de Laâge, Benjamin Voisin, Emmanuelle Bercot, Cédric Kahn, Coralie Russier, plus Martine Chevallier. A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel "Le bal des folles" by Victoria Mas, out now in hardcover for those interested in also reading this "darkly sumptuous tale of wicked spectacle, wild injustice and the insuppressible strength of women." This plays like a first look teaser more than a full trailer - expect to see more before it debuts later in September.