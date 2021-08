Legacy Nursing and Rehab held a fishing tournament for residents on July 19. This fishing day was planned around a competition between another Legacy Facility in Bryan. The best fishing day wins. The facility that gets the most comments and shares on their Facebook page will be the winner for the competition. It was a full day of fishing, with at the end of the day was a full menu fish fry provided by volunteers Jason Massingill and Gary Miller. “Let’s Go Fishin’ Inc. out of Austin provided the complete set up for the residents to fish. There are videos and other pictures on the Legacy Nursing and Rehab of Cameron Facebook page.