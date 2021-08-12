Cancel
Public Health

Mid-State Health Center undergoes corporate rebrand

nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center, is set to unveil its newly redesigned logo and design aspects during National Health Center Week, which is celebrated from Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 and recognizes health clinics around the nation that work tirelessly to keep our communities healthy and safe. The rebrand has...

