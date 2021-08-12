Mid-State Health Center undergoes corporate rebrand

The Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal Singers perform a few opening songs blessing the new medical center there last week. Tribal Chairman Jeromy Sullivan welcomed everyone to the event. Gov. Jay Inslee was given a tour of the facility. The aim of the center is to provide comprehensive health care to Kitsap County tribal communities, with many services under one roof. The two-story 22,500-square-foot facility will provide medical, dental and mental health services along with nursing care, health advocacy, addiction treatment and more. “You have created the new way of providing healthcare, by integrating physical with mental health…You don’t divide the mind the soul, and the body. They’re all one thing. This is really the new way to provide healthcare in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.