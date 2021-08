Are any other Lake County citizens wondering why our county departments and BOCC are still spending our monies on creating master plans? As I recall, the Lake County Senior Master Plan was done utilizing folks here in town. Some of those folks have moved, but new folks have moved in who might be competent to do this work. Instead, we’re paying an outside agency over $100,000 to do this work? Have not any of our city or county staff been trained in how to do this task as we’ve been tending to do master plans for everything over the nearly decade I’ve lived here?