Sanbornton, NH

Sanbornton Historical Society to host program on immigration

nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Historical Society is proud to present "A Brief History of Immigration to New England" on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Old Town Hall. Immigration to New England has long been a way of life in the northeastern United States. A presentation examining that way of life will be presented by Brad Wolff. This program will examine the wide variety of people who have migrated to New England and trace some of the influence those relocations have exerted on the area's culture, economy and way of life. Reference will be made to circumstances in other parts of the world that encouraged migration, America's well known reputation as the land of opportunity, and the evolving legal framework governing immigration. The 2010 census data and first glimpses of 2020 data will be used to investigate what current patterns of immigration exist.

Sanbornton, NH
