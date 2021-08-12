Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Sick hiker assisted off Valley Way Trail

nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

RANDOLPH — A hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition was assisted off of Valley Way Trail Saturday night. Officials say that the hiker, identified as Brandon Mains, 36, of Rochester, became sick while descending the Valley Way Trail. Mains who became nauseous and fainted several times made it to within six tenths of a mile from the Appalachia Trailhead Parking lot before he collapsed and could not continue on around 8 p.m. Fearing something worse than simple exhaustion, Mains hiking companion called 911 for help.

www.nhfrontpage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Sugar#Food And Drink#Good Samaritan#Avsar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Accidentskauainownews.com

Hiker Rescued off Kalalau Trail

First responders rescued a hiker in Hanakoa Valley on the Kalalau Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 4. According to a preliminary report, first responders received a report at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a 67-year-old male visitor in distress on the Kalalau Trail. Crews with the Waimea fire station, Rescue...
Accidentsmynewsla.com

Hiker Falls Ill on Trail Near Idyllwild, Requiring Rescue

A hiker fell ill on a mountain trail just north of Idyllwild Tuesday, requiring firefighters to initiate a rescue operation. The “hiker down” call was received shortly after noon in the area of Humber Park, just off of Forest Drive and Fern Valley Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Austintown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Valley fire departments qualify for federal assistance

WASHINGTON — The Austintown Township Fire Department and two other local fire departments will be receiving a combined $455,590 in federal funds. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Thursday announced the award as an Assistance to Firefighters Grant administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hanalei, HIkauainownews.com

2 Hikers in Distress Rescued Off Hihimanu Trail

Two female hikers in distress were airlifted off of Hihimanu Trail in Hanalei on Thursday, Aug. 12. According to a preliminary report, first responders with Kaua‘i Fire Department received a report at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Thursday of two residents in distress on the Hihimanu Trail. Crews with the Hanalei...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Rescue crews search 6 hours for lost off-trail hiker in Colorado

A hiker in Colorado who went off-trail became lost Thursday evening, prompting a six-hour search for rescue teams, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The 59-year-old hiker from Erie, whose name wasn't released, went off the designated trail and became lost in the Skunk Canyon area of Boulder Mountain Parks, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Whole neighborhood turns up to wave goodbye to couple arrested for harassing the community

A video making the rounds of the internet this week shows how an entire neighborhood in Grayson County north of Dallas, gathered to wave goodbye to their annoying neighbors. The video, posted by TikTok by a user named jessikadykeee, detailed how a couple had been allegedly "harassing" the entire community and was ultimately hauled off to jail. "Bye bye... [Wife's] charges: assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Husband: deadly misconduct, resisting arrest," the video caption read. Having accumulated over 8.7 million views on TikTok alone, the clip was also shared to Reddit's popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: "Satisfying end to a couple."
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Inmate Dead After 15-Second Assault At State Penitentiary

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, Glen Young, assaulted another inmate, 23-year-old Gerardo Banda, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC). Banda died after the attack, and local prosecutors are considering charges in the incident. Guards responded to the assaulted which “lasted approximately 15 seconds,” the DOC stated. Banda was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City then flown by medical helicopter to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He passed away the next day. The incident occurred in the Close Custody Management Control Unit at the...
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...

Comments / 0

Community Policy