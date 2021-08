Join Janna and WGRD at the St. Baldrick’s Shaves’ Fundraiser! The fundraiser is Sunday, August 22nd at Fire Rock Grill inside Stonewater Country Club. Help make a difference by by raising money and shaving in solidarity with children fighting cancer. The fundraiser is from 12p – 5p and we will be out there from 12pm -2pm. Even if you do not shave your head come out and join the fun and bid on all kinds of silent auction items and support the cause. Register now at www.stbaldricks.org (search for Stonewater).