“Broadway On The Driveway” Sisters to Perform at Forte – Gracie & Lacy and the Forte Band present “Jazz Meets Broadway” August 14th

Charleston, SC: Forte Jazz Lounge is proud to present the ever-popular Gracie & Lacy duo on August 14th at 3 pm & 7 pm. Returning to the stage in full swing as venues re-open, the sisters already have several sold-out shows under their belts this season. Known for their signature vocal harmonies, vivid costuming, and tap dancing flair, Gracie & Lacy salute their musical roots with a show-stopping performance entitled “Jazz Meets Broadway” featuring hits from Wicked, Porgy, And Bess, Singing In The Rain, Cats, and more.