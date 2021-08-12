Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

“Broadway On The Driveway” Sisters to Perform at Forte – Gracie & Lacy and the Forte Band present “Jazz Meets Broadway” August 14th

By Founder of Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston, SC: Forte Jazz Lounge is proud to present the ever-popular Gracie & Lacy duo on August 14th at 3 pm & 7 pm. Returning to the stage in full swing as venues re-open, the sisters already have several sold-out shows under their belts this season. Known for their signature vocal harmonies, vivid costuming, and tap dancing flair, Gracie & Lacy salute their musical roots with a show-stopping performance entitled “Jazz Meets Broadway” featuring hits from Wicked, Porgy, And Bess, Singing In The Rain, Cats, and more.

charlestondaily.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
California State
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Hamlisch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Clubs#Jazz Music#Broadway#Forte Jazz Lounge#Gracie Lacy#Iii#Nyc#Apollo#Charleston Symphony#The St Louis Symphony#Abc#Nbc#Fox#Hbo#Sc Etv#Iheart Radio#Fortejazzlounge Com#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy