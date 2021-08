Assistant Dean of Students Monique Burgdorf wears many hats. Currently, she serves in the Center for Student Success as a liaison primarily to low-income and first-generation College students. She also works as an advisor for the Student Help And Resource Exchange program. Burgdorf’s work has become particularly important during COVID-19, when students are experiencing increased stress, as well as high administrative turnover in the Division of Student Life. We sat down with Burgdorf to discuss how her role has changed in the past several months and what advice she has for students and faculty during this time.