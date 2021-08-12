Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Valley, CA

General Plan Update - Virtual Community Workshops

fountainvalley.org
 5 days ago

NEXT WORKSHOP - August 16. Please join us for our third public workshop on August 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In this workshop, we will be providing you with an understanding of the traffic study for the General Plan update and we will be seeking your input on mobility options. In a City with a largely built out circulation system and where there are limited options for change, we will seek your feedback about some options to encourage walking, biking, and use of transit.

www.fountainvalley.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Local
California Government
Fountain Valley, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy