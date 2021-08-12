Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

City’s Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) Will Serve as Temporary Emergency Room

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34W4QY_0bQ0HXJr00

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5:15 P.M.

Where: Doctors Regional Hospital

3315 South Alameda Street, 78411

Near E.R. Entrance off Texan Trail

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

Eric Evans, Corpus Christi Medical Center Chief Executive Officer

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Fire Chief Robert Rocha

What: City’s Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) Use As Temporary Emergency Room

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will begin using the newly-acquired Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) to provide emergency medical care at Doctors Regional Hospital. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has placed an enormous strain on emergency room capacity. The AMBUS will provide an additional treatment area for non-COVID-related emergencies.

“We are proud that as a City we are able to provide the services of our Ambulance Bus to relieve current strain on our health care system due to the spike in COVID-19 related illnesses,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

The AMBUS was put into service by the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) in May and can care for up to 21 patients at one time. The AMBUS was awarded to the City with help from the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Committee (CBRAC).

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

132
Followers
633
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Bus#Emergency Room#Texan#Doctors Regional Hospital#Ambus#Cbrac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy