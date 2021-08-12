City’s Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) Will Serve as Temporary Emergency Room

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5:15 P.M.

Where: Doctors Regional Hospital

3315 South Alameda Street, 78411

Near E.R. Entrance off Texan Trail

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

Eric Evans, Corpus Christi Medical Center Chief Executive Officer

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Fire Chief Robert Rocha

What: City’s Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) Use As Temporary Emergency Room

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will begin using the newly-acquired Ambulance Bus (AMBUS) to provide emergency medical care at Doctors Regional Hospital. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has placed an enormous strain on emergency room capacity. The AMBUS will provide an additional treatment area for non-COVID-related emergencies.

“We are proud that as a City we are able to provide the services of our Ambulance Bus to relieve current strain on our health care system due to the spike in COVID-19 related illnesses,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

The AMBUS was put into service by the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) in May and can care for up to 21 patients at one time. The AMBUS was awarded to the City with help from the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Committee (CBRAC).

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email at robertg8@cctexas.com.