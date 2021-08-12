Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Hybrid radical-polar pathway for excision of ethylene from 2-oxoglutarate by an iron oxygenase

By Rachelle Copeland, rac346@psu.edu, jmb21@psu.edu, ckrebs@psu.edu, Shengbin Zhou, Irene Schaperdoth, Tokufu Kent Shoda, J. Martin Bollinger, Carsten Krebs
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Microbial ethylene-forming enzyme (EFE) converts the C3-C4 fragment of the ubiquitous primary metabolite, 2-oxoglutarate (2OG), to its namesake alkene product. This reaction is very different from the simple decarboxylation of 2OG to succinate promoted by related enzymes and has inspired disparate mechanistic hypotheses. We show that EFE produces stereochemically random (equal cis and trans) 1,2-[2H2]-ethylene from (3S,4R)-[2H2]-2OG, appends an oxygen from O2 upon the C1-derived (bi)carbonate, and can be diverted to ω-hydroxylated monoacid products by modifications to 2OG or the enzyme. These results implicate an unusual radical-polar hybrid mechanism involving iron(II)-coordinated acylperoxycarbonate and alkylcarbonate intermediates. The mechanism explains how EFE accesses a high-energy carboxyl radical to initiate its fragmentation cascade, and it hints at new capabilities of 2OG-dependent enzymes that may await discovery and exploitation.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethylene#Cis#Excision#Oxygenase#Polar#Efe#Alkylcarbonate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Nature of electrons from oxygen vacancies and polar catastrophe at LaAlO3/SrTiO3 interfaces

The relative significance of quantum conductivity correction and magnetic nature of electrons in understanding the intriguing low-temperature resistivity minimum and negative magnetoresistance of the two-dimensional electron gas at LaAlO3/SrTiO3 interfaces has been a long outstanding issue since its discovery. Here we report a comparative magnetotransport study on amorphous and oxygen-annealed crystalline LaAlO3/SrTiO3 heterostructures at a relatively high-temperature range, where the orbital scattering is largely suppressed by thermal fluctuations. Despite of a predominantly negative out-of-plane magnetoresistance effect for both, the magnetotransport is isotropic for amorphous LaAlO3/SrTiO3 while strongly anisotropic and well falls into a two-dimensional quantum correction frame for annealed crystalline LaAlO3/SrTiO3. These results clearly indicate that a large portion of electrons from oxygen vacancies are localized at low temperatures, serving as magnetic centers, while the electrons from the polar field are only weakly localized due to constructive interference between time-reversed electron paths in the clean limit and no signature of magnetic nature is visible.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

A pathway to stable, high-activity catalysts from gold nanoclusters

CAPTION (click on image to enlarge) Catalysts, which help drive reactions, are ubiquitous, whether as an enzyme in the body that digests food or the catalytic converter in the car that breaks down pollutants. In chemical reactions, catalysts play an important role in making it more efficient. Recently, atomically precise...
PhysicsScience Now

Multicomponent superconducting order parameter in UTe

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Most superconductors have only one transition point and, below a certain temperature, their electrical resistance drops to zero. In very rare cases, another superconducting transition appears at a lower temperature. By measuring its specific heat, Hayes et al. reveal that this two-step superconductivity occurs in the compound uranium ditelluride. Complementary optical measurements indicated the breaking of time reversal symmetry, constraining the possible symmetries of the order parameter in this material.
ChemistryScience Now

Structural and biochemical advances on the recruitment of the autophagy-initiating ULK and TBK1 complexes by autophagy receptor NDP52

The recruitment of Unc-51-like kinase and TANK-binding kinase 1 complexes is essential for Nuclear dot protein 52-mediated selective autophagy and relies on the specific association of NDP52, RB1-inducible coiled-coil protein 1, and Nak-associated protein 1 (5-azacytidine-induced protein 2, AZI2). However, the underlying molecular mechanism remains elusive. Here, we find that except for the NDP52 SKIP carboxyl homology (SKICH)/RB1CC1 coiled-coil interaction, the LC3-interacting region of NDP52 can directly interact with the RB1CC1 Claw domain, as that of NAP1 FIP200-binding region (FIR). The determined crystal structures of NDP52 SKICH/RB1CC1 complex, NAP1 FIR/RB1CC1 complex, and the related NAP1 FIR/Gamma-aminobutyric acid receptor-associated protein complex not only elucidate the molecular bases underpinning the interactions of RB1CC1 with NDP52 and NAP1 but also reveal that RB1CC1 Claw and Autophagy-related protein 8 family proteins are competitive in binding to NAP1 and NDP52. Overall, our findings provide mechanistic insights into the interactions of NDP52, NAP1 with RB1CC1 and ATG8 family proteins.
ChemistryScience Now

Accelerating computational discovery of porous solids through improved navigation of energy-structure-function maps

While energy-structure-function (ESF) maps are a powerful new tool for in silico materials design, the cost of acquiring an ESF map for many properties is too high for routine integration into high-throughput virtual screening workflows. Here, we propose the next evolution of the ESF map. This uses parallel Bayesian optimization to selectively acquire energy and property data, generating the same levels of insight at a fraction of the computational cost. We use this approach to obtain a two orders of magnitude speedup on an ESF study that focused on the discovery of molecular crystals for methane capture, saving more than 500,000 central processing unit hours from the original protocol. By accelerating the acquisition of insight from ESF maps, we pave the way for the use of these maps in automated ultrahigh-throughput screening pipelines by greatly reducing the opportunity risk associated with the choice of system to calculate.
ChemistryScience Now

Boridene: Two-dimensional MoB with ordered metal vacancies obtained by chemical exfoliation

You are currently viewing the abstract. Extensive research has been invested in two-dimensional (2D) materials, typically synthesized by exfoliation of van der Waals solids. One exception is MXenes, derived from the etching of constituent layers in transition metal carbides and nitrides. We report the experimental realization of boridene in the form of single-layer 2D molybdenum boride sheets with ordered metal vacancies, Mo4/3B2-xTz (where Tz is fluorine, oxygen, or hydroxide surface terminations), produced by selective etching of aluminum and yttrium or scandium atoms from 3D in-plane chemically ordered (Mo2/3Y1/3)2AlB2 and (Mo2/3Sc1/3)2AlB2 in aqueous hydrofluoric acid. The discovery of a 2D transition metal boride suggests a wealth of future 2D materials that can be obtained through the chemical exfoliation of laminated compounds.
ChemistryScience Now

A two-step strategy for delivering particles to targets hidden within microfabricated porous media

The delivery of small particles into porous environments remains highly challenging because of the low permeability to the fluids that carry these colloids. Even more challenging is that the specific location of targets in the porous environment usually is not known and cannot be determined from the outside. Here, we demonstrate a two-step strategy to deliver suspended colloids to targets that are “hidden” within closed porous media. The first step serves to automatically convert any hidden targets into soluto-inertial “beacons,” capable of sustaining long-lived solute outfluxes. The second step introduces the deliverable objects, which are designed to autonomously migrate against the solute fluxes emitted by the targets, thereby following chemical trails that lead to the target. Experimental and theoretical demonstrations of the strategy lay out the design elements required for the solute and the deliverable objects, suggesting routes to delivering colloidal objects to hidden targets in various environments and technologies.
ChemistryScience Now

Entanglement transport and a nanophotonic interface for atoms in optical tweezers

You are currently viewing the abstract. The realization of an efficient quantum optical interface for multi-qubit systems is an outstanding challenge in science and engineering. Using two atoms in individually-controlled optical tweezers coupled to a nanofabricated photonic crystal cavity, we demonstrate entanglement generation, fast non-destructive readout, and full quantum control of atomic qubits. The entangled state is verified in free space after being transported away from the cavity by encoding the qubits into long-lived states and using dynamical decoupling. Our approach bridges quantum operations at an optical link and in free space by a coherent one-way transport, potentially enabling an integrated optical interface for atomic quantum processors.
ScienceScience Now

Spatial transcriptomics of planktonic and sessile bacterial populations at single-cell resolution

You are currently viewing the abstract. Microbial populations display heterogeneous gene expression profiles that result in phenotypic differences between individual bacteria. This diversity can allow populations to survive under uncertain and fluctuating conditions such as sudden antibiotic exposure, divide costly functions across different subpopulations, and enable interactions between different phenotypes. In addition to the temporal phenotypic heterogeneity seen in planktonic cultures, microbial populations and communities often exist in multicellular biofilms that exhibit considerable heterogeneity at the microscale, both in the local physicochemistry that individuals experience and in the species composition in their neighborhoods. Phenotypic and microscale variation represent central features of microbial populations, but the landscape of possible cellular states, their spatiotemporal regulation, and their roles in many biological phenomena are still largely unknown.
WildlifeScience Now

Secreted pectin monooxygenases drive plant infection by pathogenic oomycetes

You are currently viewing the abstract. The oomycete Phytophthora infestans is a damaging crop pathogen and a model organism to study plant-pathogen interactions. We report the discovery of a family of copper-dependent lytic polysaccharide monooxygenases (LPMOs) in plant pathogenic oomycetes and its role in plant infection by P. infestans. We show that LPMO-encoding genes are up-regulated early during infection and that the secreted enzymes oxidatively cleave the backbone of pectin, a charged polysaccharide in the plant cell wall. The crystal structure of the most abundant of these LPMOs sheds light on its ability to recognize and degrade pectin, and silencing the encoding gene in P. infestans inhibits infection of potato, indicating a role in host penetration. The identification of LPMOs as virulence factors in pathogenic oomycetes opens up opportunities in crop protection and food security.
IndustryScience Now

Daily energy expenditure through the human life course

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Measurements of total and basal energy in a large cohort of subjects at ages spanning from before birth to old age document distinct changes that occur during a human lifetime. Pontzer et al. report that energy expenditure (adjusted for weight) in neonates was like that of adults but increased substantially in the first year of life (see the Perspective by Rhoads and Anderson). It then gradually declined until young individuals reached adult characteristics, which were maintained from age 20 to 60 years. Older individuals showed reduced energy expenditure. Tissue metabolism thus appears not to be constant but rather to undergo transitions at critical junctures.
EnvironmentScience Now

Integrate biodiversity targets from local to global levels

You are currently viewing the summary. Decisions to be made at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will shape biodiversity conservation approaches for the next 30 years, a critical time for the future of nature and people. Reflecting from our African perspective, we applaud the necessary increase in ambition to conserve nature (1), but we share alarm about the limited equity and justice in establishment of protected areas and impacts on people (2–6). Further, raising the burden of protection in the Global South while failing to address global economic drivers of biodiversity decline will only repeat and amplify historical cycles, and effort invested in conservation will be wasted. We see hope in new and diversified approaches to conserved areas (7) and the development of other, less formal conservation mechanisms. Here we offer a framework that can help to integrate these with improved conventional conservation approaches.
ChemistryScience Now

Nanodissected elastically loaded clathrin lattices relax to increased curvature

Clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME) is the major endocytosis pathway for the specific internalization of large compounds, growth factors, and receptors. Formation of internalized vesicles from the flat plasma membrane is accompanied by maturation of cytoplasmic clathrin coats. How clathrin coats mature and the mechanistic role of clathrin coats are still largely unknown. Maturation models proposed clathrin coats to mature at constant radius or constant area, driven by molecular actions or elastic energy. Here, combining high-speed atomic force microscopy (HS-AFM) imaging, HS-AFM nanodissection, and elasticity theory, we show that clathrin lattices deviating from the intrinsic curvature of clathrin form elastically loaded assemblies. Upon nanodissection of the clathrin network, the stored elastic energy in these lattices drives lattice relaxation to accommodate an ideal area-curvature ratio toward the formation of closed clathrin-coated vesicles. Our work supports that the release of elastic energy stored in curvature-frustrated clathrin lattices could play a major role in CME.
ChemistryScience Now

Observation of microwave shielding of ultracold molecules

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Ultracold molecules hold promise for a wide range of exciting applications. However, such applications are currently hampered by the limited number of ultracold molecular ensembles that can be created and by their short lifetimes. Anderegg et al. used a microwave dressing field to tune the collisional properties of calcium monofluoride molecules trapped in optical tweezers. This approach allowed a sixfold suppression of inelastic trap-loss collisions. This scheme paves the way for the creation of a variety of long-lived ultracold molecular ensembles.
ScienceScience Now

Single-cell analysis pinpoints distinct populations of cytotoxic CD4 T cells and an IL-10CD109 T2 cell population in nasal polyps

You are currently viewing the abstract. Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is characterized by a chronic inflammatory process often associated with comorbid asthma. In this study, we analyzed the transcriptomes of single T helper (TH) cells from nasal polyps of patients with CRSwNP and validated these findings using multiparameter flow cytometry. Polyp tissue contained suppressive T regulatory (Treg) cells, TH2 cells, type 2 innate lymphoid cells, and three transcriptionally distinct subsets of cytotoxic CD4+ T cells (CD4+ CTL). GATA3 expression was a feature of polyp Treg cells, whereas TH2 cells highly expressed TCN1, CD200R, and HPGDS and were enriched for genes involved in lipid metabolism. Only a portion of polyp TH2 cells expressed the prostaglandin D2 receptor CRTH2, whereas a subpopulation of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells expressed mRNA for common inhibitor receptors including LAG3 and TIM3 and produced IL-10. Together, we resolved the complexity of TH cells in patients with CRSwNP, identifying several distinct clusters of CD4+ CTL and a population of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells with putative regulatory potential.
ChemistryPhys.org

Heavily enriched: An energy-efficient way of enriching hydrogen isotopes in silicon

Deuterium, a heavier but less abundant version of the hydrogen atom, has many practical applications. Unfortunately, producing deuterium and using it to protect silicon-based semiconductors requires a lot of energy and very expensive deuterium gas. Now, scientists from Japan have discovered an energy-efficient exchange reaction to swap hydrogen atoms for deuterium on the surface of nanocrystalline silicon. Their results pave the way to more durable electronic devices while keeping costs and the environmental impact low.
ChemistryNature.com

Comparative analysis of biological versus chemical synthesis of palladium nanoparticles for catalysis of chromium (VI) reduction

The discharge of hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)] from several anthropogenic activities leads to environmental pollution. In this study, we explore a simple yet cost effective method for the synthesis of palladium (Pd) nanoparticles for the treatment of Cr(VI). The presence of elemental Pd [Pd(0)] was confirmed by scanning electron microscope (SEM), electron dispersive spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD). We show here that the biologically synthesized nanoparticles (Bio-PdNPs) exhibit improved catalytic reduction of Cr(VI) due to their size being smaller and also being highly dispersed as compared to chemically synthesized nanoparticles (Chem-PdNPs). The Langmuir–Hinshelwood mechanism was successfully used to model the kinetics. Using this model, the Bio-PdNPs were shown to perform better than Chem-PdNPs due to the rate constant (kbio = 6.37 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),bio = 3.11 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Bio-PdNPs being higher than the rate constant (kchem = 3.83 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),chem = 1.14 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Chem-PdNPs. In addition, product inhibition by trivalent chromium [Cr(III)] was high in Chem-PdNPs as indicated by the high adsorption constant of Cr(III) in Chem-PdNPs of KCr(III),chem = 52.9 L mmol−1 as compared to the one for Bio-PdNPs of KCr(III),bio = 2.76 L mmol−1.
PhysicsPhys.org

Boron quantum dots surpassing graphene with excellent thermal properties

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, researchers led by Professor Han Zhang from Shenzhen University, Shenzhen, China, consider whether boron quantum dots surpass the graphene in thermal properties. The discovery of graphene in 2004 opened the door to the possibilities of two-dimensional materials. Various two-dimensional materials have been reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy