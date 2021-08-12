Cancel
Durability of mRNA-1273 vaccine–induced antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants

By Amarendra Pegu, Sarah O’Connell, Stephen D. Schmidt, Sijy O’Dell, Chloe A. Talana, Lilin Lai, Jim Albert, Evan Anderson, Hamilton Bennett, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Britta Flach, Lisa Jackson, Brett Leav, Julie E. Ledgerwood, Catherine J. Luke, Mat Makowski, Martha C. Nason, Paul C. Roberts, Mario Roederer, Paulina A. Rebolledo, Christina A. Rostad, Nadine G. Rouphael, Wei Shi, Lingshu Wang, Alicia T. Widge, Eun Sung Yang, The mRNA-1273 Study Group§, John H. Beigel, Barney S. Graham, John R. Mascola, Mehul S. Suthar, Adrian B. McDermott, Nicole A. Doria-Rose, nicole.doriarose@nih.gov
Cover picture for the articleSARS-CoV-2 mutations may diminish vaccine-induced protective immune responses, particularly as antibody titers wane over time. Here, we assess the impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.429 (Epsilon), B.1.526 (Iota), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) on binding, neutralizing, and ACE2-competing antibodies elicited by the vaccine mRNA-1273 over seven months. Cross-reactive neutralizing responses were rare after a single dose. At the peak of response to the second vaccine dose, all individuals had responses to all variants. Binding and functional antibodies against variants persisted in most subjects, albeit at low levels, for 6-months after the primary series of the mRNA-1273 vaccine. Across all assays, B.1.351 had the lowest antibody recognition. These data complement ongoing studies to inform the potential need for additional boost vaccinations.

