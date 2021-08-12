Entanglement transport and a nanophotonic interface for atoms in optical tweezers

Quantum communication is one of the hot topics in quantum computing, where teleportation of a quantum state has a slight edge and gained significant attention from researchers. A large number of teleportation schemes have already been introduced so far. Here, we compare the teleportation of a single qubit message among different entangled channels such as the two-qubit Bell channel, three-qubit GHZ channel, two- and three-qubit cluster states, the highly entangled five-qubit Brown \emph{et al.} state and the six-qubit Borras \emph{et al.} state. We calculate and compare the quantum costs in each of the cases. Furthermore, we study the effects of six noise models, namely bit-flip noise, phase-flip noise, bit-phase flip noise, amplitude damping, phase damping and the depolarizing error that may affect the communication channel used for the teleportation. An investigation on the variation of the initial state's fidelity with respect to the teleported state in the presence of the noise model is performed. A visual representation of the variation of fidelity for various values of the noise parameter $\eta$ is done through a graph plot. It is observed that as the value of noise parameter in the range $\eta \in [0,0.5]$, the fidelity decreases in all the entangled channels under all the noise models. After that, in the Bell channel, GHZ channel and three-qubit cluster state channel, the fidelity shows an upward trend under all the noise models. However, in the other three channels, the fidelity substantially decreases in the case of amplitude damping, phase damping and depolarizing noise, and even it reaches zero for $\eta = 1$ in Brown \emph{et al.} and Borras \emph{et al.} channels.