Entanglement transport and a nanophotonic interface for atoms in optical tweezers

By Tamara Ðorđević, Polnop Samutpraphoot, Paloma L. Ocola, Hannes Bernien, Brandon Grinkemeyer, Ivana Dimitrova, Vladan Vuletić, Mikhail D. Lukin, lukin@physics.harvard.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. The realization of an efficient quantum optical interface for multi-qubit systems is an outstanding challenge in science and engineering. Using two atoms in individually-controlled optical tweezers coupled to a nanofabricated photonic crystal cavity, we demonstrate entanglement generation, fast non-destructive readout, and full quantum control of atomic qubits. The entangled state is verified in free space after being transported away from the cavity by encoding the qubits into long-lived states and using dynamical decoupling. Our approach bridges quantum operations at an optical link and in free space by a coherent one-way transport, potentially enabling an integrated optical interface for atomic quantum processors.

#Quantum Entanglement#Atomic#Optical Tweezers#Atoms
