The Kid LAROI has been having a massive moment over the past few weeks thanks to his hit song "Stay" featuring Justin Bieber. The success of the song has launched his new album to the top spot of the Billboard Top 200, and now, "Stay" is the number one song on the Billboard charts. This is LAROI's first song to chart that high, and if you've been on TikTok as of late, then you would know that this song is inescapable.