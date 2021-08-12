Cancel
Photo-mediated ring contraction of saturated heterocycles

By Justin Jurczyk, Michaelyn C. Lux, Donovon Adpressa, Sojung F. Kim, Yu-hong Lam, yu.hong.lam@merck.com, charles.yeung@merck.com, rsarpong@berkeley.edu, Charles S. Yeung, Richmond Sarpong
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Saturated heterocycles are found in numerous therapeutics as well as bioactive natural products and are abundant in many medicinal and agrochemical compound libraries. To access new chemical space and function, many methods for functionalization on the periphery of these structures have been developed. Comparatively fewer methods are known for restructuring their core framework. Herein, we describe a visible light-mediated ring contraction of α-acylated saturated heterocycles. This unconventional transformation is orthogonal to traditional ring contractions, challenging the paradigm for diversification of heterocycles including piperidine, morpholine, thiane, tetrahydropyran, and tetrahydroisoquinoline derivatives. The success of this Norrish Type II variant rests on reactivity differences between photoreactive ketone groups in specific chemical environments. This strategy was applied to late-stage remodeling of pharmaceutical derivatives, peptides, and sugars.

