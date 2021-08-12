Mormon leaders urge members to mask up, get COVID-19 vaccine

As with any virus, even those who've received the vaccine still have the chance of catching COVID-19, which officials are calling “breakthrough cases.”. The Washoe County Health District is reporting 339 of these breakthrough cases as of last week, one of them being Reno City Council Member Neoma Jardon. As you know we have covered many stories of those who survived the virus and those who unfortunately haven't, but for Sarah Johns and Neoma Jardon, things were much easier -- something they attribute to the vaccine.