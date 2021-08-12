Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mormon leaders urge members to mask up, get COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has renewed its prior calls to members to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks in public gatherings. Church leaders said Thursday that available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective and urged members to help limit the spread of the virus. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging vaccination efforts against COVID-19. In Utah, where the church is based, a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents has continued to grow while vaccination rates have slightly increased.

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mormon#Salt Lake City#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: The richest Latter-day Saints and whether polygamy is a laughing matter

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can access, among other exclusive gifts and content, transcripts from our “Mormon Land” podcast.
Salt Lake City, UTkvnutalk

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reverses decision to eliminate session of general conferences – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reversed their decision to eliminate the Saturday Evening Session of the Faith’s semiannual General Conference. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a letter from the Church’s First Presidency. In June 2021, the Church announced changes...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: A new way to pay ‘tithing’ without giving a cent to the church

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can get access to swag, exclusive content and a behind-the-scenes look at how our “Mormon Land” podcast comes together.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: Fraud suit against church gets new life; COVID vaccine gains acceptance among members

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can access giveaways, exclusive content and insider insights about our “Mormon Land” podcast.
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WRAL News

Teacher survives COVID-19, urges people to get vaccinated

Orlando, Fla. — Terry Greear, an athletic Orlando elementary school P.E. teacher, spent more than two months battling COVID-19 and almost died. Greear, who students nicknamed "Coach Beard" due to his iconic beard, said he is blessed to be alive after surviving a 72-day battle with COVID-19 that started in mid-January when vaccines in Florida were not available for people in their 40s.
Reno, NVKTVN.com

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 Survivors Urge Others To Get Vaccinated

As with any virus, even those who've received the vaccine still have the chance of catching COVID-19, which officials are calling “breakthrough cases.”. The Washoe County Health District is reporting 339 of these breakthrough cases as of last week, one of them being Reno City Council Member Neoma Jardon. As you know we have covered many stories of those who survived the virus and those who unfortunately haven't, but for Sarah Johns and Neoma Jardon, things were much easier -- something they attribute to the vaccine.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Hirono urges unvaccinated Hawaii residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) is urging Hawaii residents who haven’t received their COVID-19 vaccine to do so. The recommendation comes as the Delta variant surges throughout much of the United States. As of today, 71 percent of Hawaii residents have received at least one dose. Fifty-three percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
CollegesBYU Newsnet

BYU urges mask wearing indoors when distancing is not possible

BYU is urging all employees, students and guests to wear masks indoors on campus when physical distancing is not possible according to an email sent to faculty and an update on its COVID-19 website. This update comes after the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...
ReligionPratt Tribune

Many have been lost to the church, and God, because of fear in our society today

I recently returned from a mission trip to Zimbabwe, Africa. On my way back home, my plane flew over the very spot where on the fateful night of December 12, 1912, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the sea. The sinking is legendary in part because many of those who were lost that night were lost simply because those manning the lifeboats refused to return to the site of the disaster out of fear of involvement. Rescues can be dangerous and complicated.
ReligionFrontiersman

Healing physical and emotional wounds with compassion

A gentleman called my office the other day to get in immediately because he had cut himself with a chainsaw and didn’t want to go to the Emergency Room. As luck would have it, I had a cancellation, and we could see him. He had really done some damage, but fortunately, he had avoided any significant nerves, bones, and blood vessels.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: Through baptism, sins are forgiven, hearts are renewed

Genesis 12:1-3 says, “The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy