Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Beam Me Up, Louis

steynonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month from now, America will be marking the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. The observances will be muted here, because it's too sad: we've lost the war, as the present recreation of the Saigon embassy evacuation in Kabul reminds us, somewhat crudely and obviously. Instead, ahead of that grim date, I thought we'd revisit August 2001 with a few columns of mine from that last summer.

www.steynonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack London
Person
Cornel West
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Jack Kemp
Person
Joe Lieberman
Person
Louis Farrakhan
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Mark Steyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Cia#Un#The Sunday Telegraph#The 1619 Project#The Nation Of Islam#Republican#Judaism#Orthodox#The House Of Lords#African American#Democrat#Jews#The Washington Post#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Politicssteynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 9-15

The helicopters get larger and more expensive, the rooftops are mostly the same: This Sunday the United States is fleeing an Afghanistan in which the Taliban now control more territory than they did when America invaded twenty years ago. The total implosion of the lavishly funded so-called Afghan National Army was a complete surprise to no one but the corrupt and mendacious Pentagon and its wretched, flailing spokesmen. Steyn addressed the fall of Kabul on the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and will have more to say later today.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Historian claims founding father Alexander Hamilton had Jewish upbringing

A historian is claiming that Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first Treasury Secretary who was instrumental in the ratification of the Constitution and whose popularity has risen in recent years due to the musical “Hamilton,” had Jewish ties as a child in the Caribbean. “The balance of evidence suggests that Hamilton...
ReligionAndover Townsman

Christians persecuted for saying what they believe

We the people who love our country of America, who have grown up under a life of freedom and come from a generation of knowing moral absolutes such as right from wrong and good from evil, do not hardly even recognize our country today. Yes, we believe the history of...
Religionpersecution.org

Into the Deep Podcast: Religious Liberty in Crisis (Ken Starr)

08/17/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Ken Starr’s career track record has one common message: America needs liberty. In his new book, Religious Liberty in Crisis, Starr explores the crises that threaten religious liberty in America. He also examines the ways well-meaning government action sometimes undermines the religious liberty of the people, and how the Supreme Court in the past has ultimately provided us protection from such forms of government overreach. He also explores the possibilities of future overreach by government officials. Jeff King talks with Starr about his career, his book, and his warning for the future of the United States.
ReligionWashington Post

The Big Question: Was Alexander Hamilton Jewish?

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity.Justin Fox: You’re a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma and author of a new book on Alexander Hamilton — one of our most obsessed-about founding fathers, thanks in part to the musical “Hamilton.” You’ve discovered something surprising about Hamilton, which is that he was...probably kinda-sorta Jewish.
Musicsteynonline.com

Theme from New York, New York

Welcome to the third re-run in our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. On a weekend of catastrophic global humiliation for a flailing and unserious superpower, this song of quintessentially American confidence and swagger may or may not be what's needed. From the Steyn archives, the writers John Kander and Fred Ebb, their star Liza Minnelli and Frank Sinatra's musical director Vincent Falcone join Mark to trace the history of a blockbuster song.
NFLPosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42. On this date: In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War. In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War of 1812. In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy. In 1954, Sports Illustrated was first published by Time Inc. In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr. In 1977, a judge in New York ruled that Renee Richards, a transgender woman, had the right to compete in the U.S. Open without having to pass a sex chromosome test. (In the opening round of the...
U.S. PoliticsEsquire

This Video of Afghans Desperately Clinging to a US Plane Is Horrifying. We'll All Forget About It Soon Enough.

Donald Trump was always correct about the need for the United States to leave Afghanistan. He just announced plans to do so haphazardly, on impulse, as if primarily thinking about how all this would play out across one news cycle. If Joe Biden has a longer view of things, or had a more significantly developed plan for the withdrawal, it has not been readily apparent over the last few days. The United States has failed and abandoned huge numbers of Afghans who aided in the invasion and occupation, at least in part because of the current administration's overestimation of the Afghan security forces' capabilities and commitment and an underestimation of the Taliban's.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

During his presidency, Trump violated many unwritten norms that govern the conduct of presidents, writes Jeffrey Toobin, and one of the most important such transgressions was his refusal to concede defeat when he lost the election. But there are other norms, too, and one of them is to avoid prosecution -- and persecution -- of former presidents.
EconomyMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy