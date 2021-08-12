Beam Me Up, Louis

Today in History Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42. On this date: In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War. In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War of 1812. In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy. In 1954, Sports Illustrated was first published by Time Inc. In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr. In 1977, a judge in New York ruled that Renee Richards, a transgender woman, had the right to compete in the U.S. Open without having to pass a sex chromosome test. (In the opening round of the...