The Pattern of Metastatic Spread Impact on Efficacy of Enzalutamide - The ARCHES Study Journal Club - Christopher Wallis & Zachary Klaassen
In this UroToday Journal Club, Christopher Wallis and Zachary Klaassen discuss a publication entitled Efficacy of Enzalutamide Plus Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer by Pattern of Metastatic Spread: a Post Hoc Analyses of the ARCHES trial. The present study relies upon secondary analysis of the ARCHES trial, a multinational randomized controlled trial that enrolled 1,150 men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, including those who'd had prior docetaxel. Unlike many of the other trials in metastatic hormone-sensitive castration-resistant prostate cancer, this trial primarily assessed radiographic progression-free survival, finding a significant benefit to the use of enzalutamide with androgen deprivation compared to placebo with androgen deprivation.www.urotoday.com
