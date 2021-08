One of the many reasons it is fun to support local restaurants is that you both get to benefit. The eatery gets customers and the customers get to enjoy delicious food and an often memorable dining experience. Whether you enjoy seafood, salads, a Vegan menu, pizza, bagels, or let’s just say food in general, you […] The post Enjoy Homemade Bagels In The Morning And Fresh Pizza In The Evening At Pearl’s In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.