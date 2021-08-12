717 N Sycamore Street

ONE of Nottingham Forest GRAND DAMES!!! This home is unbelievable...one of the largest in the area, the first floor has the master bedroom, hearth kitchen, sunroom, formal dining, office/Library and great room with high ceilings, beautiful see-thru fireplace from the great room and the hearth kitchen. The second floor has three large bedrooms all with bath access from each room. The home also offers a huge room finished over the garage that can be used as a fifth bedroom, or large office space. This room has a private access from the three car garage or through one of the upstairs bedrooms. This area is a perfect office, business space, playroom or private apartment. The lower level is huge with a media room with high end wiring for audio/visual experience. There is a full bar, game area and 1/2 bath. AND don't miss the outside area with a covered porch, basketball court for a quick pick up game with friends. This home has so much to offer, be prepared to be impressed. It is situated in Nottingham Forest which has a very active homes association, subdivision pool, tennis courts and play area. Overland Park golf course is adjacent to the neighborhood and access to shops and highways is fabulous. Award-winning Blue Valley schools are located in the subdivision.