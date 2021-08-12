Cancel
Real Estate

717 N Sycamore Street

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanch home in the Neighborhood Revitalization Area. This home needs a lot TLC so if you are looking for a flipper or a rental this would be a great opportunity! This home also offers a 1 car detached garage. Seller is selling AS-IS!

www.reecenichols.com

Comments / 0

#Sycamore
Real Estatereecenichols.com

14585 S Greenwood Street

This first class home is the one you've been waiting for! Beautifully updated two story on CUL-DE-SAC with kidney shaped, salt water INGROUND POOL in BLUE VALLEY DISTRICT! Long time owners have kept the house in pristine condition! Loaded with upgrades and updates, including: major kitchen remodel with dark birch cabinets, soft close drawers and pullouts, knockdown ceilings, granite baths, triple pane casement windows, newer carpet, refinished hardwoods, 96% efficient furnace and much more! Great floor plan with oversized rooms throughout features: kitchen open to family room, vaulted master bedroom with sitting room (could easily be converted to a 2nd closet), vaulted bath, 14' cedar closet, finished lower level with bar, bathroom, pool table and TV areas and outdoor kitchen area!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11501 W 109th Street

The moment you enter the beautiful front door, you'll be wowed by the open floor plan, dramatic stone fireplace, soaring ceiling, Brazilian maple wood floors & wall of windows with back yard views! The home boasts a main floor master bedroom & laundry, Big eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops & pantry, formal dining room, generously-sized bedrooms and a large loft area for your office or flex space. The walk-out basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom & bath, sunroom & huge workshop area. The fenced backyard with 2 patio areas (one with retractable awning) is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! You'll love the lower utility bills in this Gold Level Energy Rated home with passive solar design & energy-related construction features! Maintenance-free vinyl siding with Hardie Board exterior trim, double insulated windows, air-lock entry, double-walled Majestic Heatilator firebox in the wood-burning fireplace & much more! Convenient location with easy highway access near shops & medical facilities. WELCOME HOME!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15700 Mohawk Street

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath, 2 story home on large corner lot in Blackthorne Estates. Don't miss the exquisite finishes through-out this open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, huge island, walk-in pantry, and adjoining breakfast room. Hardwoods throughout main level and upstairs hallway. Main level laundry, formal dining room, 1/2 bath and two living spaces with fireplaces. Spacious updated master suite, private master bath with tub, oversized shower, dual vanity, & custom his/her walk-in closets! Finished lower level offers large family room, bar, and 5th bed/flex room. Amazing outdoor living area with covered roof, stamped patio, and fenced yard. Exterior paint in 2020, 1 year old AC, 1 year old water heater, several new light fixtures 2021, updated landscaping, and master bath remodel 2020. This amazing home is an entertainer's dream inside and out!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3406 S Cedar Avenue

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home with 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the finished basement! The home has an added bathroom, new paint throughout, new vinyl floors, new light fixtures, 2 year old water heater, and a washer and dryer that stays. This home is conveniently located near highways, restaurants, grocery stores, and the stadiums! There is a front deck and a large back deck that is partly covered, screened in, and has curtains for added privacy. There is a long driveway with a detached one car garage that allows for extra storage room.Come check out this super cute and spacious home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1251 N BALTIMORE AVE

Super cute, full brick Ranch in the Pleasantview area of Derby! Great street appeal with huge covered front porch and located close to shopping and easy access to Wichita! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and attached garage, just perfect for a first-time home buyer, small family, or investment property! Upon entering, you'll notice the wonderful bay window in the living room that gives a spacious feel and lets in tons of light! Many great updates including all new lighting, beautiful re-finished original hardwood floor in living room, brand new kitchen flooring, new sliding door in dining room, updated bath, fresh paint, new thermostat, and roof is just 7 years old! The replacement windows are approx 10 yrs old. The backyard is just beautiful with wood deck running the length of the house, storage building, storm cellar, wood fencing, and nice dog run for the pets! Pride of ownership certainly shows in this well maintained property! Call today for your private showing as this great home won't last long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3623 Everett Avenue

Three Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1218 E 21 Avenue

Charmer located in popular North Kansas City! Main floor boasts open living room/dining combo and bedrooms connected with a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy the walking trails and parks close to this peaceful neighborhood. The enclosed front porch is the perfect place to relax year-round. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for kids or pets and carport offers off street parking. Perfect home for those just getting started or for those settling in. Quick interstate access and close to shopping and entertainment in the up and coming North Kansas City District.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2103 N Lazy Branch Road

NICE HOME ON NICE SIZE CORNER LOT. Hardwood floors installed March 2021. Newly painted rooms and baseboards. Kitchen new quartz countertop and glass backsplash. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Plus beautiful hardwood floor. Double doors in dining room opens up to a sunroom overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool. Nice shed in backyard. This home provides a cozy appearance with a nice area to entertain family and friends.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4204 SW Windsor CT

Cute as can be and larger than it looks from the street. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen and baths. 2 baths and a nice size separate main floor laundry room. Newer furnace and windows. Easy care vinyl siding. Large fenced back yard with nice stamped concrete patio for relaxing time at home. 2 car garage and plenty of parking. Enclosed Breezeway to garage offers additional storage. It even comes with an apple tree! This home will go fast so call soon for your viewing.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12428 Nieman Road

ONE of Nottingham Forest GRAND DAMES!!! This home is unbelievable...one of the largest in the area, the first floor has the master bedroom, hearth kitchen, sunroom, formal dining, office/Library and great room with high ceilings, beautiful see-thru fireplace from the great room and the hearth kitchen. The second floor has three large bedrooms all with bath access from each room. The home also offers a huge room finished over the garage that can be used as a fifth bedroom, or large office space. This room has a private access from the three car garage or through one of the upstairs bedrooms. This area is a perfect office, business space, playroom or private apartment. The lower level is huge with a media room with high end wiring for audio/visual experience. There is a full bar, game area and 1/2 bath. AND don't miss the outside area with a covered porch, basketball court for a quick pick up game with friends. This home has so much to offer, be prepared to be impressed. It is situated in Nottingham Forest which has a very active homes association, subdivision pool, tennis courts and play area. Overland Park golf course is adjacent to the neighborhood and access to shops and highways is fabulous. Award-winning Blue Valley schools are located in the subdivision.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

824 Whitetail Court

Great opportunity to own this half of duplex. Spacious living room, dining room combination and a great kitchen with good work space are all on one floor. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with attached 1 car garage home is perfect for a family. Close to Ft. Riley, Milford lake and easy access to I-70. For more information or private viewing, contact Kim Portillo at 785-209-8246.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3800 SW Scherer Parkway

Impeccably maintained home with incredible blend of warmth, character and updates throughout! This one of a kind property includes 12 (7 fenced!) acres and a private walking trail that adjoins with Longview Park and lake! Massive great room with soaring 32' ceiling, custom reading nook, stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows opens to the large dining space-perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Wrap around deck and cozy, covered porch offer outdoor living space with breathtaking views of trees and wildlife! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors and pantry. Laundry room off of the kitchen includes a butler's pantry! Main level master suite offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, hardwoods floors, soaker tub and shower. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom with tile floors, shower and double vanity with Corian countertop. Finished lower level has second family room with boot bench and barn doors, fourth bedroom, small office space, third full bath with tile floors and shower. Oversized three car garage with workbench and room for toys! Amazing location for you to enjoy the best of both worlds- Country living that's tucked away from the city, but only 10 minutes from Target, Presentation school, shopping and restaurants!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

422 N Kokomo Ave

Great investment property or starter home that is move in ready. Converted from a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home to a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Current owners have updated and remodeled this ranch style house. Located in the Derby school district. The front has a covered cement porch that could easily fit a small patio table with 2 chairs. The large window in the front lets natural light into the living room. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, stove, and refrigerator that were installed in 2021. There is space for a full size washer and dryer set. The bedroom is 11'x19' with 4 windows, and could be converted back into 2 bedrooms if desired. Large backyard with oversized trees that cast shade during the summer. Has a 1 car attached garage. New roof, windows, and hardie fiber cement siding completed in 2020. A new hot water heater was installed in 2018, and HVAC system in 2019. Schedule a showing today!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

314 S Cherry Street

Looking for a lot in town? Treed city lot 75x150 with alley access as well as a main road (Cherry St.) access. This lot is in the Neighborhood Revitalization area.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1505 NE Ivory Lane

We have received an offer. Please have all offers to me by no later than 1PM tomorrow, Saturday 8/14/2021. Tranquil Serenity describes this wonderful home with all it offers. Move right into this updated beauty. This great home offers a wonderful open floor plan with large inviting living room that offers newer flooring, Lovely brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and fan. It opens to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and overlooks the open concept dining/eat-in area and walkout deck. Awesome master suite offers ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private en-suite bath. Spacious 2nd bedrooms, updated bathroom and bonus 2nd family room in the walkout basement. Great laundry room, storage & more! Get ready for the backyard of your dreams. This oasis offers a wonderful variety of landscaping, pool with deck around it, gazebo area with skylight, additional custom shed with power and great storage. This backyard will allow to relax and soak in the sunshine. Every time you turn around, you are surprised with beauty. So many extra goodies including over the top custom landscaping, Roof/gutters (2007), Kitchen remodel included copper sink, porcelain tile, granite and appliances. Great 2nd bath remodel with newer tile, vessel sink, New tile floors, LED lighting & more. Don't miss the master bathroom that is great space and neutral decor. Newer interior and exterior painting. Extra perks...Added privacy fence, Newer windows, front storm door and gazebo with fresh paint. This house is a must see!!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1712 Sutter Woods Road

Another fantastic listing presented by Carla Beavers with HOMEFRONT Real Estate Group. This well-kept 2-story home is ready for its new owners! The main floor offers and open-floor concept with spacious living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath. Double doors lead to large wood privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs offers a master suite with spacious bathroom with double sinks and large walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, full hall bath and laundry room. Located just minutes from Ft. Riley and brand new Junction City High School! Don't miss out on this one, call or text Carla for a showing today! 785-223-2230.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

911 Horseshoe Drive

The Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Home & Gardenreecenichols.com

10818 W 115th Street

Better than NEW! This gorgeous home was rebuilt in late 2017 so everything is less than 4 years old. Yes, everything... Roof, Thermal Windows, Seamless Polymer Siding (with transferable lifetime warranty), HVAC, Water Heater, Plumbing & Electrical. Come see the gleaming hardwoods, SS appliances (that all stay), Gas & Electric option for Oven/Range, Granite Counter Tops and so much more. Laundry on bedroom level. House wired for security cameras. Ecobee Thermostat, Keyless Entry on Front Door and Smart Garage Door. Fenced in yard with Charming Patio for entertaining. Light & Bright Kitchen & Dining room. Impressive Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings. Full Basement for storage or could easily be finished for added living space. Close to City Place, Restaurants, Entertainment, JCCC & Easy Highway Access. DO NOT WAIT!!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1355 Garrett Street Street

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow. With attached single car garage with Concrete Floor. Parking spaces out front for three other cars. Chain Link Fencing. Roof: new shingles in 2017. Gutters with leaf guards. Sewer: was cleaned out and new pipe installed where needed. Bathroom Totally Remodeled, Pluming Upgraded. Newer Water heater. Mature Shade trees. Steel Front door. Central Heating and Air conditioning serviced this year. New Electrical Breaker Box, Electrical Outlets Upgraded. Blinds on Windows. This home would be Great for Investors, current tenants would love to stay. NO SMOKING or pets have been allowed. Excellent, Starter home for First Time Home Buyers. In this Agents opinion The BEST home on the Market for the Square Footage and Price Range.

Comments / 0

