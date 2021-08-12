Cancel
314 S Cherry Street

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a lot in town? Treed city lot 75x150 with alley access as well as a main road (Cherry St.) access. This lot is in the Neighborhood Revitalization area.

www.reecenichols.com

Real Estatereecenichols.com

717 N Sycamore Street

Ranch home in the Neighborhood Revitalization Area. This home needs a lot TLC so if you are looking for a flipper or a rental this would be a great opportunity! This home also offers a 1 car detached garage. Seller is selling AS-IS!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1355 Garrett Street Street

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow. With attached single car garage with Concrete Floor. Parking spaces out front for three other cars. Chain Link Fencing. Roof: new shingles in 2017. Gutters with leaf guards. Sewer: was cleaned out and new pipe installed where needed. Bathroom Totally Remodeled, Pluming Upgraded. Newer Water heater. Mature Shade trees. Steel Front door. Central Heating and Air conditioning serviced this year. New Electrical Breaker Box, Electrical Outlets Upgraded. Blinds on Windows. This home would be Great for Investors, current tenants would love to stay. NO SMOKING or pets have been allowed. Excellent, Starter home for First Time Home Buyers. In this Agents opinion The BEST home on the Market for the Square Footage and Price Range.
Traffickjluradio.com

Columbia City Counil rejects Cherry Street Hotel parking plan

The Columbia City Counil nixes a parking plan for the Cherry Street Hotel. The Council had previously approved three proposals to building the hotel, but rejected a fourth proposal, a parking plan that would include the city giving up several spots to the developer. The City Council asked the developer to submit a different parking plan, but rejected in last night, saying it was too similar to the original plan.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

17418 S Benton Drive

Great Ranch living in Belton! 3 beds, fenced yard and ready to move on in. Super close to schools and accessible to the highway.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1218 E 21 Avenue

Charmer located in popular North Kansas City! Main floor boasts open living room/dining combo and bedrooms connected with a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy the walking trails and parks close to this peaceful neighborhood. The enclosed front porch is the perfect place to relax year-round. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for kids or pets and carport offers off street parking. Perfect home for those just getting started or for those settling in. Quick interstate access and close to shopping and entertainment in the up and coming North Kansas City District.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1001 Lockstone Court

Another great listing brought to you buy Staci Schroeder/Mathis Lueker Real Estate. This move-in ready 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home sits on a large corner lot with lots of shade trees and a privacy fenced yard. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area and an open kitchen with breakfast bar. Down the hall is the guest bath, owner's suite with half bath and 2 extra bedrooms. The lower level has a large family room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bath, large laundry room and a small 4th bedroom/office. The downstairs will be getting new carpet soon, and updated pictures to follow. Don't let this one slip away, call 785-223-1308 to set up your showing today.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2103 N Lazy Branch Road

NICE HOME ON NICE SIZE CORNER LOT. Hardwood floors installed March 2021. Newly painted rooms and baseboards. Kitchen new quartz countertop and glass backsplash. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Plus beautiful hardwood floor. Double doors in dining room opens up to a sunroom overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool. Nice shed in backyard. This home provides a cozy appearance with a nice area to entertain family and friends.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3800 SW Scherer Parkway

Impeccably maintained home with incredible blend of warmth, character and updates throughout! This one of a kind property includes 12 (7 fenced!) acres and a private walking trail that adjoins with Longview Park and lake! Massive great room with soaring 32' ceiling, custom reading nook, stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows opens to the large dining space-perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Wrap around deck and cozy, covered porch offer outdoor living space with breathtaking views of trees and wildlife! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors and pantry. Laundry room off of the kitchen includes a butler's pantry! Main level master suite offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, hardwoods floors, soaker tub and shower. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom with tile floors, shower and double vanity with Corian countertop. Finished lower level has second family room with boot bench and barn doors, fourth bedroom, small office space, third full bath with tile floors and shower. Oversized three car garage with workbench and room for toys! Amazing location for you to enjoy the best of both worlds- Country living that's tucked away from the city, but only 10 minutes from Target, Presentation school, shopping and restaurants!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3623 Everett Avenue

Three Bedroom, 1 Bath home situated on nearly 1/2 an acre! This adorable home is loaded with potential! Hardwood floors throughout. Full bath is recently updated. Rare 2 car tandem garage. Large backyard is shaded with lovely trees. This is the ideal home for an investment property or perfect for the buyers who are looking for a project home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4115 W 74 Terrace

Prairie Village Charmer! This adorable 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout and lots of updates! The kitchen features quartz countertops, painted cabinets and newer Stainless Steele appliances. The large dining room is perfect for entertaining. Get cozy on the screened in porch! The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Exterior features include a large deck, fenced yard and newer windows and exterior paint. Double car driveway. Picture perfect, Move in ready!! Walking distance to the coveted Prairie Village shops and parks.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3406 S Cedar Avenue

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home with 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the finished basement! The home has an added bathroom, new paint throughout, new vinyl floors, new light fixtures, 2 year old water heater, and a washer and dryer that stays. This home is conveniently located near highways, restaurants, grocery stores, and the stadiums! There is a front deck and a large back deck that is partly covered, screened in, and has curtains for added privacy. There is a long driveway with a detached one car garage that allows for extra storage room.Come check out this super cute and spacious home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1251 N BALTIMORE AVE

Super cute, full brick Ranch in the Pleasantview area of Derby! Great street appeal with huge covered front porch and located close to shopping and easy access to Wichita! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and attached garage, just perfect for a first-time home buyer, small family, or investment property! Upon entering, you'll notice the wonderful bay window in the living room that gives a spacious feel and lets in tons of light! Many great updates including all new lighting, beautiful re-finished original hardwood floor in living room, brand new kitchen flooring, new sliding door in dining room, updated bath, fresh paint, new thermostat, and roof is just 7 years old! The replacement windows are approx 10 yrs old. The backyard is just beautiful with wood deck running the length of the house, storage building, storm cellar, wood fencing, and nice dog run for the pets! Pride of ownership certainly shows in this well maintained property! Call today for your private showing as this great home won't last long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3306 SW 35th TER

Imagine yourself in this wonderful SW Topeka Ranch! This 3 bed 2 bath ranch features a nice kitchen/dining area, large bedrooms, main floor laundry, a spacious unfinished basement with a 3rd bath stubbed (ready for you to finish off). You'll love watching the sun set out on the new deck that overlooks the large back yard. Schedule your showing today!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

7070 S Tiffani St

Welcome home to country living right outside the city on this 1.5 acre lot, just 1/8 mile off the blacktop east of Meadowlark and 127th St E. Commencement of construction to begin within 2 years of lot purchase. Preferred builder program in place. 6% marketing fee applies to all future improvements. Please see the attached covenants for additional requirements.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3582 SW Mayo AVE

Great investment opportunity! Currently used as a rental, this home is already producing passive income! Brand new HVAC in the last 2 years.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1505 NE Ivory Lane

We have received an offer. Please have all offers to me by no later than 1PM tomorrow, Saturday 8/14/2021. Tranquil Serenity describes this wonderful home with all it offers. Move right into this updated beauty. This great home offers a wonderful open floor plan with large inviting living room that offers newer flooring, Lovely brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and fan. It opens to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and overlooks the open concept dining/eat-in area and walkout deck. Awesome master suite offers ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private en-suite bath. Spacious 2nd bedrooms, updated bathroom and bonus 2nd family room in the walkout basement. Great laundry room, storage & more! Get ready for the backyard of your dreams. This oasis offers a wonderful variety of landscaping, pool with deck around it, gazebo area with skylight, additional custom shed with power and great storage. This backyard will allow to relax and soak in the sunshine. Every time you turn around, you are surprised with beauty. So many extra goodies including over the top custom landscaping, Roof/gutters (2007), Kitchen remodel included copper sink, porcelain tile, granite and appliances. Great 2nd bath remodel with newer tile, vessel sink, New tile floors, LED lighting & more. Don't miss the master bathroom that is great space and neutral decor. Newer interior and exterior painting. Extra perks...Added privacy fence, Newer windows, front storm door and gazebo with fresh paint. This house is a must see!!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

205 NW Elmwood AVE

Looking for a Project? Look no further! This cedar shake Craftsman on the edge of Potwin offers a great opportunity. This 1930's bungalow offers original oak floors, arched doorways, and a number of built-ins including those that flank the wood burning fireplace & those in the formal dining room. Large kitchen offers loads of possibilities. Two bedrooms and bath all on the main floor. Full unfinished basement with tall ceiling. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch or in the fenced in backyard. Walking distance from several city parks. 'Finished' attic not included in total square footage. Priced below County Appraisal. Property is being offered in its 'As Is' condition.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

911 Horseshoe Drive

The Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.

