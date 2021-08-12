314 S Cherry Street

We have received an offer. Please have all offers to me by no later than 1PM tomorrow, Saturday 8/14/2021. Tranquil Serenity describes this wonderful home with all it offers. Move right into this updated beauty. This great home offers a wonderful open floor plan with large inviting living room that offers newer flooring, Lovely brick fireplace, soaring ceilings and fan. It opens to the spacious kitchen that has an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and overlooks the open concept dining/eat-in area and walkout deck. Awesome master suite offers ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private en-suite bath. Spacious 2nd bedrooms, updated bathroom and bonus 2nd family room in the walkout basement. Great laundry room, storage & more! Get ready for the backyard of your dreams. This oasis offers a wonderful variety of landscaping, pool with deck around it, gazebo area with skylight, additional custom shed with power and great storage. This backyard will allow to relax and soak in the sunshine. Every time you turn around, you are surprised with beauty. So many extra goodies including over the top custom landscaping, Roof/gutters (2007), Kitchen remodel included copper sink, porcelain tile, granite and appliances. Great 2nd bath remodel with newer tile, vessel sink, New tile floors, LED lighting & more. Don't miss the master bathroom that is great space and neutral decor. Newer interior and exterior painting. Extra perks...Added privacy fence, Newer windows, front storm door and gazebo with fresh paint. This house is a must see!!!