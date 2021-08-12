Cancel
Further clinical trial planned for Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By Bryony Andrews
pharmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValneva is planning to initiate a further Phase III trial (VLA2001-304) for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The new VLA2001-304 study will aim to generate data in the elderly and is also designed to potentially enable variant-bridging through immune-comparability. The study, which will be conducted in New Zealand,...

#Clinical Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Vaccinations#Vla2001 304
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
Public Healthpharmatimes.com

FDA OK's third dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an update to the emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine – mRNA-1273 – to include a third dose for immunocompromised individuals. Specifically, the FDA has cleared a third booster dose for immunocompromised individuals aged 18 years or older, who have...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster dose effective, safe

Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster or third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and elicits an antibody response at levels that "significantly exceed" those seen in individuals who receive two doses of the jab. The companies revealed the Phase 1 data when announcing that it had been submitted to the FDA.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection in transplant patients

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): According to a new research, vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 substantially lowers the risks of breakthrough infections and death due to COVID-19 in adult organ transplant recipients. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Transplantation', the official Journal of The Transplantation Society and the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Government must invest more in RNA vaccine technology, says scientist behind UK’s second Covid vaccine

The scientist behind one of the two Covid vaccines developed in the UK has called on the government to invest more money in the groundbreaking technology platform used in his jab.Whereas the Oxford vaccine has been approved and administered throughout the world to protect against Covid-19, the jab designed at Imperial College London by immunologist Professor Robin Shattock never progressed further than stage two clinical testing due to the success of the UK’s rapid vaccination programme.Researchers at Imperial are continuing to develop their vaccine, which uses similar RNA technology to the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, and hope it will one...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 vaccine booster now CDC recommended for these groups

The FDA and CDC are recommending a third, booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, though only for people who fall into certain categories of medical condition. The announcement – which includes an extension of the terms of the emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines by the FDA – is the first step in what many experts have been saying is an inevitability in coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealthINFORUM

Clay County Public Health plans COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The agency will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those over the age of 12, and the Janssen vaccine, approved for those over 18. Walk-ins are welcome, though registrations are accepted at claycountymn.gov/462/Public-Health. Anyone in need of a second dose of the Moderna vaccine can call 218-299-7777...
Worldprecisionvaccinations.com

Israel Expands 3rd COVID-19 Vaccinations to Reduce Virus Infections

(Precision Vaccinations) — Israel began offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those over the age of 50 today after the Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash decided to expand the vaccination program, reported theTimes of Israel on August 13, 2021. Medical staff, those with serious health conditions, and residents of...
Pharmaceuticalspharmatimes.com

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine maintains antibodies to six months, study shows

New data published on the durability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in generating neutralising antibodies against variants of concern has shown that the majority of individuals vaccinated maintained both binding and functional antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants for six months after the second dose. This study used a variety of assays...
Medical & BiotechFast Company

How a Moderna scientist and her team pivoted to make a COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m exhausted, but happy,” says Melissa Moore, who led Moderna’s platform team during the company’s successful effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, obtaining FDA emergency use authorization on December 18—less than a year after getting the genetic sequence for novel coronavirus. While most vaccines stimulate an immune response by “showing” the immune system a version of a viral protein, Moderna’s COVID vaccine—as well as that made by Pfizer-BioNTech, greenlit by the FDA just one week earlier—uses specially engineered messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver the genetic instructions for making these proteins, which are then “manufactured” in the cells of recipient. Moore is a noted RNA researcher who left a faculty position leading a research lab at the University of Massachusetts Medical School to join Moderna in 2016. The company was already shepherding several mRNA-based medicines through clinical trials when COVID hit, including immuno-oncology drugs; a regenerative therapy for heart disease; vaccines for Zika, influenza, and CMV; and personalized cancer vaccines. “We had all the pieces in place,” she says, to be able to pivot successfully to manufacturing a COVID vaccine. Like most senior scientists, “I haven’t used a pipette in 30 years,” Moore says. Rather, she sees her role in helping 140 junior colleagues home in on the questions that will yield useful information, design experiments to answer them, and interpret the results. “A lot of it, too, is looking at what’s already out there in the literature,” Moore says. “So much of creation in art is bringing together things that you didn’t think belong together. And that’s very similar to what we do in science.”
Pharmaceuticalswkzo.com

Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections

LIMA/BEIJING (Reuters) – A two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it was seeing a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found. The study https://repositorio.ins.gob.pe/xmlui/bitstream/handle/INS/1318/Efectividad%20de%20la.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y involving Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine, which...
Pharmaceuticalsfox13news.com

CDC advises pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday after a new study indicated no heightened risk of miscarriage among women who received the shot during early pregnancy. The updated guidance comes as COVID-19 infections are climbing due to the highly transmissible...

