433 S Elm Street

Mike Sroka of Home Experts For You Real Estate Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 300 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcome home to 300 W Elm St #2303, a rare 2-bedroom, 2 bath Harkness condo at the Grande at Riverview. The Harkness layout is only featured in 6 total condos in the entire neighborhood. Most include a breakfast bar kitchen, but this is one of few that offers a center island. If you are looking for low maintenance living literally steps away from all of the Fayette Streets restaurants and shops, this is a must see! Step inside to the nicely maintained condo complete with the highly sought-after open floorplan. Neutral pain and flooring throughout is sure to please any decorating taste (or is the perfect blank canvas for those who want to add a fun pop of color). Hardwood flooring is located in the entry way (where you will find the private laundry closet) and throughout the kitchen. The kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite countertops, an island, and stainless steel appliance package (refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave and dishwasher). The island is ideal to grab a quick weeknight meal or use as the snack-hub when hosting. The spacious living room comes complete with plush carpeting, recessed lighting and three large windows that allow natural light inside while also providing a fantastic view of the pool below. The spare bedroom sits to the left side of the condo and features a nice walk-in closet, great natural light and easy access to the hallway bathroom with walk-in shower. This room is great to use a home office, add a peloton for a mini-work out area or keep as a guest bedroom. The owners suite sits on the opposite side of the condo is an absolute dream with decorative crown molding, two closets (one walk-in the other with sliding doors), a private en suite and a private balcony! The bathroom features tile floors, over-sized one sink vanity, and a tub shower with glass sliders and decorative tile accents. The balcony overlooks the pool (no noise from E Elm with this location) and is large enough to add a comfy chair or two to enjoy the outdoors well into the Fall. Throw down an outdoor rug, add some potted plants and get ready to enjoy your own outdoor oasis. Parking is a breeze! This condo includes a 1 car garage parking space and there is a huge parking lot for overflow parking. The community pool is located in the courtyard below, which will come in handy throughout the spring and summer months. There are BBQ areas scattered throughout the community and the fitness center is located in building 350. Easy access to the Schuylkill River Bike Trail and the Septa Train Station. Why wait? If you are looking for a move-in ready condo in Conshohocken, this is a must see!