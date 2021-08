We’ve all heard that drinking coffee will dehydrate you. Within the century-old folk science resides a kernel of truth: coffee is a diuretic and thus, it causes you to use the bathroom. If drinking coffee causes you to lose liquid via urination, it’s robbing your body of its much-needed hydration, or so the thinking goes. That notion has since been disproven. While yes, coffee does make you go more, it is not in a large enough quantity to eclipse the amount of water—of which coffee is 98%—you consume in drinking it.