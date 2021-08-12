A Quick Opinion: Where or where did the tractor go?

A few years ago, I helped facilitate getting a tractor placed on the south entrance to Winters. I was proud of that tractor and thought of it as my own, which it was for a week or two. A few people still think it was my tractor, but it belongs to the City of Winters. With the success of the Tractor Parade I thought it was a good idea to start using a tractor as the city’s new logo. So far, the city has decided to keep using the dead orchid that they had designed a decade ago.