Athlete of the Week – Mahalia Lanfranco

Mahalia Lanfranco, an incoming freshman at Winters High School, is the Pisani’s Athlete of the Week. As an eighth grader at Winters Middle School, Lanfranco participated on the track team for the first time. Although WMS did not compete against other schools, Lanfranco worked to run the 100 meter, 200 meter and the 400 meter for their timed trials. “This was her first year in track and she did amazing,” said coach Mari Chavez.