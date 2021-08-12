Cancel
Yolo County, CA

City Council directs City to handle delinquent accounts, approves temporary pause on new grading permits

By Rick von Geldern
 5 days ago

The Winters City Council held one of their shorter meetings of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 3 taking actions regarding delinquent accounts. The council held a public hearing and unanimously adopted Resolutions 2021-47 and 2021-48, directing the city clerk to record delinquent water, sewer and garbage charges with the Yolo County Auditor-Controller to place a lien against the property on the Yolo County Tax Roll.

