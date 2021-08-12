City Council directs City to handle delinquent accounts, approves temporary pause on new grading permits
The Winters City Council held one of their shorter meetings of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 3 taking actions regarding delinquent accounts. The council held a public hearing and unanimously adopted Resolutions 2021-47 and 2021-48, directing the city clerk to record delinquent water, sewer and garbage charges with the Yolo County Auditor-Controller to place a lien against the property on the Yolo County Tax Roll.
