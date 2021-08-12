German American Bank makes $60,000 donation to CDFI Friendly Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – German American Bank has made a donation of $60,000 to CDFI Friendly Bloomington, Inc. The check was presented to Executive Director Brian Payne by members of the German American Bank Bloomington team. Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) share a common goal of expanding economic opportunities in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses.www.wbiw.com
