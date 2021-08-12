Cancel
Bedke, Gov. Little should call the Legislature back to session

idahofreedom.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the country, people are being coerced to surrender control over their bodies and their medical privacy. Petty tyrants abound, in government offices and in corporate headquarters. Supposedly free Americans are being told that their right to work, travel, shop, and congregate will be severely abridged if they don’t inject a foreign substance into their bodies. Our society is quickly being divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the latter facing discrimination if they don’t comply.

idahofreedom.org

