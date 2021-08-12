Cancel
Which AK Treatment Has the Best Long-Term Efficacy? A Study Reviews the Data

By Doug Brunk
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four most effective treatments for long-term clearance of actinic keratosis (AK) are photodynamic therapy with aminolevulinate (ALA-PDT); imiquimod, 5%; photodynamic therapy with methyl aminolevulinate (MAL-PDT); and cryosurgery, results from a systemic review and meta-analysis suggest. To date, many studies have reported that "most interventions are superior to placebo in...

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Erenumab Monotherapy Shows Sustained Long-Term Efficacy in Patients With Episodic Migraine

Erenumab was found to have a sustained efficacy as a monotherapy treatment for episodic migraine that was found to not respond to 2 to 4 prior preventive treatments. In patients with episodic migraine who did not successfully respond to 2 to 4 prior preventive treatments, erenumab (Aimovig; Amgen, Novartis) was found to have a sustained efficacy as a monotherapy treatment during a period of up to 64 weeks, according to results from the LIBERTY study.
ScienceMedscape News

New Long-term Data 'Clearly Favor' Combination Ipilimumab/Nivolumab in Melanoma

This transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm Dr Jeffrey Weber, a medical oncologist at the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health here in New York City. I would like to report to you today on several abstracts presented at the recent ASCO meeting that was held virtually. Both were long-term updates of important, large trials that were conducted over the past couple of years.
Diseases & Treatmentsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Risankizumab Safe, Effective for Long-Term Treatment of Crohn Disease

Study data published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis support the long-term safety and efficacy of risankizumab for the treatment of Crohn disease. In a study of patients who achieved clinical response with short-term risankizumab, long-term response was maintained over a median follow-up period of 33 months. No new safety signals were observed during follow-up.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Cali Biosciences Initiates Phase 2b Study of Long-Acting Ropivacaine for Non-Opioid Treatment of Post-Operative Pain

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cali Biosciences Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CaliBio"), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative drugs, announced it has initiated a Phase 2b study of its perioperative long-acting analgesic product CPL- 01. CPL-01 is an extended-release injectable...
IndustryMedscape News

Antibody Levels Predictive of Moderna's Vaccine Efficacy: Study

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Antibody levels are a good predictor of how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine...
HealthMedscape News

Hep B Vaccine Response Vary Among Youth With Inflammatory, Autoimmune Disorders

Most pediatric patients diagnosed with an inflammatory or autoimmune disorder lacked evidence of an immune response to the hepatitis B vaccine, results from a single-center retrospective study showed. "Hepatitis B is a common viral infection with 2 billion people worldwide having evidence of prior or current infection, and it can...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Long-term Individual and Population Functional Outcomes in Older Adults With Atrial Fibrillation

Anna L. Parks MD; Sun Y. Jeon MS PhD; W. John Boscardin PhD; Michael A. Steinman MD; Alexander K. Smith MD, MPH, MAS; Margaret C. Fang MD, MPH; Sachin J. Shah MD, MPH. Background: Older adults with atrial fibrillation (AF) have multiple risk factors for disablement. Long-term function and the contribution of strokes to disability have not been previously characterized. Our objective was to determine long-term function among older adults with AF and the relative contribution of stroke.
ScienceMedscape News

A Narrative Review of the Importance of Pharmacokinetics and Drug–Drug Interactions of Preventive Therapies in Migraine Management

Shivang Joshi MD, MPH, RPh; Stewart J. Tepper MD; Sylvia Lucas MD, PhD; Soeren Rasmussen MD; Rob Nelson PharmD, BCPS. Objective: To review the pharmacokinetics of major classes of migraine preventives and the clinical implications of drug–drug interactions (DDIs) with the use of these therapies in migraine management. Background: Preventive...
HealthMedscape News

When Physical and Social Pain Coexist: Insights Into Opioid Therapy

The US opioid epidemic challenges us to rethink our understanding of the function of opioids and the nature of chronic pain. We have neatly separated opioid use and abuse as well as physical and social pain in ways that may not be consistent with the most recent neuroscientific and epidemiological research. Physical injury and social rejection activate similar brain centers. Many of the patients who use opioid medications long term for the treatment of chronic pain have both physical and social pain, but these medications may produce a state of persistent opioid dependence that suppresses the endogenous opioid system that is essential for human socialization and reward processing. Recognition of the social aspects of chronic pain and opioid action can improve our treatment of chronic pain and our use of opioid medications.
HealthMedscape News

Benefits and Risks of Frequent or Longer Haemodialysis

Although the ability of individuals with end-stage renal disease to maintain body homoeostasis is equally impaired during all weekdays, conventional haemodialysis (HD) treatment is scheduled thrice weekly, containing two short and one long interdialytic interval. This intermittent nature of HD and the consequent fluctuations in volume, metabolic parameters and electrolytes have long been hypothesized to predispose to complications. Large observational studies link the first weekday with an increased risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Several schemes of frequent and/or longer, home or in-centre HD have been introduced, aiming to alleviate the above risks by both increasing total dialysis duration and reducing the duration of interdialytic intervals. Observational studies in this field have non-uniform results, showing that enhanced frequency in home (but not in-centre) HD is associated with reduced mortality. Evidence from the randomized Daily and Nocturnal Trials of the Frequent HD Network suggest the opposite, showing mortality benefits with in-centre daily but not with home nocturnal dialysis. Secondary analyses of these trials indicate that daily and nocturnal schedules do not have equal effects on intermediate outcomes. Alternative schemes, such as thrice weekly in-centre nocturnal HD or every-other-day HD, seem to also offer improvements in several intermediate endpoints, but need further testing with randomized trials. This review summarizes the effects of frequent and/or longer HD methods on hard and intermediate outcomes, attempting to provide a balanced overview of the field.
Diseases & Treatmentsmassdevice.com

Aerin Medical touts study of chronic rhinitis treatment tech

Aerin Medical today touted one-year results from a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its RhinAer system in those with chronic rhinitis. Sunnyvale, Calif.–based Aerin designed RhinAer as a temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology used to disrupt nerve signals that cause chronic rhinitis symptoms. According to a news release, the study...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthMountain Mail

Long COVID has treatment options, vaccination may resolve symptoms

QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks. NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. UPDATE: As the Delta variant has...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Delta has us masking again, but which masks work best?

The COVID-19 delta variant, which experts say spreads more easily and might be more severe than earlier strains of the virus, has prompted new indoor mask recommendations. But are the masks that got people through a year and a half of pandemic going to do the job against delta?. Maybe...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Treatments for Alzheimer's disease emerge

Few of life's experiences evoke greater apprehension than a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Virtually unknown to the public until the 1980s, it is alone among the 10 most common fatal diseases of developed nations in lacking a disease-modifying treatment. AD affects people of all ethnicities; in the United States, African Americans have twice the prevalence of European Americans (1). The cumulative financial cost to society of late-life dementias (of which AD comprises ∼60%) is estimated to exceed those of heart disease and cancer (2). This dismal reality may now be changing. The properties of the key proteins comprising the amyloid plaques [amyloid-β (Aβ)] and neurofibrillary tangles (tau) that define the neuropathology of AD have been identified. Coupled with extensive genetic studies, a sequence of lesion formation in brain networks serving memory and cognition is suggested. Antibodies that target these proteins are in advanced trials, and aducamumab, which clears Aβ, was recently approved, though not without controversy.
Public Healthwflx.com

In-Depth: Alzheimer's Association studies link COVID-19 with long-term brain diseases

New research from the Alzheimer's Association says people who have COVID-related neurological issues may be at higher risk for Alzheimer's or Dementia later in life. The studies, released at last week's Alzheimer's Association International Conference, found that patients "suffer significant cognitive impairment" even after recovering from COVID-19. The studies didn't specify an age range but said the issues were most prevalent in "older patients."
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.

