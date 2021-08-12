Impatient for Change

Things just keep changing, and usually that happens when most people are out of town during our long hot summer seasons. This way, if the project might not be what the community wants, people won’t be here to notice or complain or object. That goes on year after year, although it’s not as bad as it used to be, and this year is no different. Many years ago, the County Commissioners felt it was important to hold BCC meetings while most people were in town, so they chose a six-week summer break for the BCC, I would call it a brief breathing space so people could still be on vacation but return for the meetings that would be important to them, or employees with children could still have a summer vacation during school break. This year one item leaps to the front page: St. Matthews House wants to expand their facility and increase the number of homeless beds from 104 to 150. They are trying to do this while people who will be affected will be gone for the summer. Many people do not know the effects this facility has on the surrounding businesses, homes, families, children and even schools. The newspapers are very careful not to print much information about some of the circumstances so as not to scare people, but the people who live close by know full well of the problems, as do the businesses and people who work in the county and have to deal with the issues as they come to and from work. It’s important for people living in that area to know changes are going to be voted on so they won’t be surprised. If you have concerns, call the county growth management division.