Newark, NJ

Impatient for Change

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Teams bring sense of urgency to final presentations aimed at addressing climate change. Posted in: Homepage News, Research, Science and Technology. As wildfires raged and reports of climate crises dominated the news cycle, the students of the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies Green Teams 2021 summer program brought not only the scientific method and careful research but a sense of urgency and growing impatience to their final presentations at the Kasser Theater August 4.

