Cancer

Word of the Week: Metastatic

Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 5 days ago
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Metastatic (met-ah-STAH-tick) What it means: When the cause of a disease (such as cancer cells) moves from the place where it first started to other places in the body. Where it comes from: From...

Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

