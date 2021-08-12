Cancel
The effects of exercise training on hypertensive older adults: an umbrella meta-analysis

By Amanda Veiga Sardeli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0575-7996
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Vinícius Mattos Abreu dos Santos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3832-57781,. Mara Patrícia Traina Chacon-Mikahil ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6109-51411,2. Exercise training has been shown to blunt many of the physiological declines and common diseases of the aging process. One such beneficial effect is the reduction of blood pressure (BP) in hypertensive older adults. However, there is no consensus about which benefits of aerobic (AT) or resistance training (RT) may be lost by the use of combined training (CT) or even what benefits could be acquired only by performing CT, considering the extensive health needs of older adults with hypertension. Thus, we performed an umbrella meta-analysis. The benefits conferred by CT are extensive and encompass cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular fitness, and blood lipid profile improvements. CT may be recommended to improve the extensive health needs of hypertensive older adults that go beyond blood pressure reduction.

Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

A Diet Lacking in Tryptophan Alters Gut Microbiota, Increases Inflammation

With age, a diet lacking in the essential amino acid tryptophan — which has a key role in our mood, energy level, and immune response — makes the gut microbiome less protective and increases inflammation body-wide, investigators report. In a normally reciprocal relationship that appears to go awry with age,...
Nature.com

The effect of high-dose parenteral vitamin D on COVID-19-related inhospital mortality in critical COVID-19 patients during intensive care unit admission: an observational cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In many studies, vitamin D has been found to be low in COVID-19 patients. In this study, we aimed to investigate the relationship between clinical course and inhospital mortality with parenteral administration of high-dose vitamin D3 within the first 24 h of admission to patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) because of COVID-19 with vitamin D deficiency.
Public HealthNature.com

More than 50 long-term effects of COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis

COVID-19 can involve persistence, sequelae, and other medical complications that last weeks to months after initial recovery. This systematic review and meta-analysis aims to identify studies assessing the long-term effects of COVID-19. LitCOVID and Embase were searched to identify articles with original data published before the 1st of January 2021, with a minimum of 100 patients. For effects reported in two or more studies, meta-analyses using a random-effects model were performed using the MetaXL software to estimate the pooled prevalence with 95% CI. PRISMA guidelines were followed. A total of 18,251 publications were identified, of which 15 met the inclusion criteria. The prevalence of 55 long-term effects was estimated, 21 meta-analyses were performed, and 47,910 patients were included (age 17–87 years). The included studies defined long-COVID as ranging from 14 to 110 days post-viral infection. It was estimated that 80% of the infected patients with SARS-CoV-2 developed one or more long-term symptoms. The five most common symptoms were fatigue (58%), headache (44%), attention disorder (27%), hair loss (25%), and dyspnea (24%). Multi-disciplinary teams are crucial to developing preventive measures, rehabilitation techniques, and clinical management strategies with whole-patient perspectives designed to address long COVID-19 care.
Nature.com

Effectiveness of an ankle–foot orthosis on walking in patients with stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis

We conducted a meta-analysis to investigate the effectiveness of ankle–foot orthosis (AFO) use in improving gait biomechanical parameters such as walking speed, mobility, and kinematics in patients with stroke with gait disturbance. We searched the MEDLINE (Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online), CINAHL (Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature), Cochrane, Embase, and Scopus databases and retrieved studies published until June 2021. Experimental and prospective studies were included that evaluated biomechanics or kinematic parameters with or without AFO in patients with stroke. We analyzed gait biomechanical parameters, including walking speed, mobility, balance, and kinematic variables, in studies involving patients with and without AFO use. The criteria of the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions were used to evaluate the methodological quality of the studies, and the level of evidence was evaluated using the Research Pyramid model. Funnel plot analysis and Egger’s test were performed to confirm publication bias. A total of 19 studies including 434 participants that reported on the immediate or short-term effectiveness of AFO use were included in the analysis. Significant improvements in walking speed (standardized mean difference [SMD], 0.50; 95% CI 0.34–0.66; P < 0.00001; I2, 0%), cadence (SMD, 0.42; 95% CI 0.22–0.62; P < 0.0001; I2, 0%), step length (SMD, 0.41; 95% CI 0.18–0.63; P = 0.0003; I2, 2%), stride length (SMD, 0.43; 95% CI 0.15–0.71; P = 0.003; I2, 7%), Timed up-and-go test (SMD, − 0.30; 95% CI − 0.54 to − 0.07; P = 0.01; I2, 0%), functional ambulation category (FAC) score (SMD, 1.61; 95% CI 1.19–2.02; P < 0.00001; I2, 0%), ankle sagittal plane angle at initial contact (SMD, 0.66; 95% CI 0.34–0.98; P < 0.0001; I2, 0%), and knee sagittal plane angle at toe-off (SMD, 0.39; 95% CI 0.04–0.73; P = 0.03; I2, 46%) were observed when the patients wore AFOs. Stride time, body sway, and hip sagittal plane angle at toe-off were not significantly improved (p = 0.74, p = 0.07, p = 0.07, respectively). Among these results, the FAC score showed the most significant improvement, and stride time showed the lowest improvement. AFO improves walking speed, cadence, step length, and stride length, particularly in patients with stroke. AFO is considered beneficial in enhancing gait stability and ambulatory ability.
Fitnessdocwirenews.com

Effects of Exercise and Diet on Body Composition and Physical Function in Older Hispanics with Type 2 Diabetes

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 29;18(15):8019. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18158019. Type 2 Diabetes mellitus (DM2) affects 9.3% of the U.S. population. Health disparities are evident in DM2; twice as many Hispanics as non-Hispanic Whites have DM2. The objective of this study was to pilot test the feasibility of implementing and evaluating trends of nutrition and exercise interventions to improve diabetes management and physical function in 29 disadvantaged older Hispanics with DM2. We delivered combined diet and exercise (n = 8) and diet-only (n = 6) interventions and compared the results to a control/no intervention group (n = 15). We cluster-randomized the participants into the three arms based on the senior center they attended. The interventions were delivered twice a week for 3 months (24 sessions) and assessments were conducted pre and post intervention. The results indicate the feasibility of implementing the interventions and slight improvements in both intervention groups compared to the control group. The diet-only group tended to have larger improvements on body composition measures (especially in muscle mass), while the diet + exercise group tended to have larger improvements on physical function (especially in chair stands). There was a high rate of attrition, especially in the diet + exercise group, but those who completed the intervention tended to have improvements in body composition and physical function.
Medscape News

Aerobic Exercise Reduces BP in Resistant Hypertension

Aerobic exercise may help reduce blood pressure in patients whose hypertension responds poorly to medications, a new study suggests. A randomized controlled clinical trial showed that patients with resistant hypertension assigned to a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise training program had lower blood pressure (BP) compared with patients who received usual care.
Public HealthNature.com

The effect of resistant hypertension on in-hospital mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Hypertension is a major concomitant disease in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019) infection. The adverse effect of hypertension on prognosis in COVID-19 is known. Nevertheless, it is not known how COVID-19 progresses in resistant hypertensive patients. In this study, we aimed to examine the effect of resistant hypertension (ResHT) on in-hospital mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In our single-center retrospective study, included 1897 COVID-19 patients. The patients were divided into three groups according to the non-hypertensive (n = 1211), regulated HT (RegHT) (n = 574), and ResHT (n = 112). These three groups were compared according to demographic features, clinical signs, laboratory findings, and follow-up times. The median age of the study population was 62 (50–72 IQR) and 1000 (52.7%) of patients were male. The total mortality of the study population was 18.7% (n = 356). Mortality rates were similar in the hypertensive patient group (27.5% for the RegHT and 32.1% for ResHT, p = 0.321). In a multivariable analysis, ResHT was independently associated with a significantly increased risk of in-hospital mortality of COVID-19, while no significant increased risk was observed with RegHT [respectively, Odds Ratio (OR) = 2.013, Confidence Interval (CI) 1.085–3.734, p = 0.026 and OR = 1.194, CI 0.795–1.794, p = 0.394]. Also, age, male gender, chronic renal failure, lymphocyte, procalcitonin, creatinine, and admission SpO2 levels were determined as independent predictors of in-hospital mortality. In our study, it was found that ResHT was an independent predictor of mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19; however, this situation was not found in RegHT.
Workoutshealio.com

Exercise capacity reduced in young adults born small for gestational age

A cohort of young adults born small for gestational age demonstrated marked reductions in exercise capacity compared with a control group in a new study. Fatima Crispi, MD, PhD, of the Universitat de Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues wrote that a child being born small for gestational age (SGA) occurs in approximately 10% of births and is associated with increased risk for CV mortality in adulthood, although mechanistic pathways remain unclear. This led the team to assess baseline cardiac function and structure, and exercise capacity in young adults born SGA.
physiospot.com

Does Strength Training Reduce Falls Risk in Older Adults? | Article of The Week #53

Strength training in older adults has been shown in many individual trials to be effetive at reducing falls, but what does a systematic review tell us?. Falls are the second leading cause of accidental death worldwide with a large proportion of these occurring in the older population. Understanding how to reduce risk of falling is therefore crucial in helping protect our vulnerable older adults.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Seated Exercises for Older Adults

On-your-feet workouts can be great, sure. But what if you want if you sit down and reap the benefits of strength training?. Seated exercises — while they're for sneaking in more activity, regardless of age — are especially helpful for older adults with mobility or other health concerns. If you're...
WorkoutsNature.com

The effectiveness and safety of isometric resistance training for adults with high blood pressure: a systematic review and meta-analysis

High blood pressure (BP) is a global health challenge. Isometric resistance training (IRT) has demonstrated antihypertensive effects, but safety data are not available, thereby limiting its recommendation for clinical use. We conducted a systematic review of randomized controlled trials comparing IRT to controls in adults with elevated BP (systolic ≥130 mmHg/diastolic ≥85 mmHg). This review provides an update to office BP estimations and is the first to investigate 24-h ambulatory BP, central BP, and safety. Data were analyzed using a random-effects meta-analysis. We assessed the risk of bias with the Cochrane risk of bias tool and the quality of evidence with GRADE. Twenty-four trials were included (n = 1143; age = 56 ± 9 years, 56% female). IRT resulted in clinically meaningful reductions in office systolic (–6.97 mmHg, 95% CI –8.77 to –5.18, p < 0.0001) and office diastolic BP (–3.86 mmHg, 95% CI –5.31 to –2.41, p < 0.0001). Novel findings included reductions in central systolic (–7.48 mmHg, 95% CI –14.89 to –0.07, p = 0.035), central diastolic (–3.75 mmHg, 95% CI –6.38 to –1.12, p = 0.005), and 24-h diastolic (–2.39 mmHg, 95% CI –4.28 to –0.40, p = 0.02) but not 24-h systolic BP (–2.77 mmHg, 95% CI –6.80 to 1.25, p = 0.18). These results are very low/low certainty with high heterogeneity. There was no significant increase in the risk of IRT, risk ratio (1.12, 95% CI 0.47 to 2.68, p = 0.8), or the risk difference (1.02, 95% CI 1.00 to 1.03, p = 0.13). This means that there is one adverse event per 38,444 bouts of IRT. IRT appears safe and may cause clinically relevant reductions in BP (office, central BP, and 24-h diastolic). High-quality trials are required to improve confidence in these findings. PROSPERO (CRD42020201888); OSF (https://doi.org/10.17605/OSF.IO/H58BZ).
HealthNature.com

Percolation of collagen stress in a random network model of the alveolar wall

Fibrotic diseases are characterized by progressive and often irreversible scarring of connective tissue in various organs, leading to substantial changes in tissue mechanics largely as a result of alterations in collagen structure. This is particularly important in the lung because its bulk modulus is so critical to the volume changes that take place during breathing. Nevertheless, it remains unclear how fibrotic abnormalities in the mechanical properties of pulmonary connective tissue can be linked to the stiffening of its individual collagen fibers. To address this question, we developed a network model of randomly oriented collagen and elastin fibers to represent pulmonary alveolar wall tissue. We show that the stress–strain behavior of this model arises via the interactions of collagen and elastin fiber networks and is critically dependent on the relative fiber stiffnesses of the individual collagen and elastin fibers themselves. We also show that the progression from linear to nonlinear stress–strain behavior of the model is associated with the percolation of stress across the collagen fiber network, but that the location of the percolation threshold is influenced by the waviness of collagen fibers.
Nature.com

Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

The objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.
Nature.com

Impaired impulse inhibition of emotional stimuli in patients with borderline personality disorder

This study was aimed to investigate whether BPD patients showed impaired impulse inhibition of emotional and non-emotional stimuli and to explore relevant neuroelectrophysiological mechanisms. A total of 32 BPD patients and 32 matched healthy controls were recruited. Self-reported scales were used to measure psychiatric symptoms. The event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded when subjects were performing neutral and emotional Stop Signal Task (SST). Group differences in self-reported scores, behavioral variables and ERPs were compared. The BPD group scored significantly higher on impulsivity, severity of BPD symptoms, levels of depression and anxiety than the control group. In neutral SST, no significant group differences were detected in the amplitude and latency of ERPs components induced. In emotional SST, the P2 amplitude of negative emotion was significantly larger than that of neutral emotion in Go trials. In Stop trials, the P2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly smaller than that of control group, and the N2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly greater than that of control group. BPD patients showed impaired inhibition of emotional stimuli rather than non-emotional stimuli. The deficits of emotional impulse control mainly exhibit at the early attention, stimulus evaluation and conflict detection stages.
CancerNature.com

Inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro by suppressing its receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, via aryl-hydrocarbon receptor signal

Since understanding molecular mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection is extremely important for developing effective therapies against COVID-19, we focused on the internalization mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 via ACE2. Although cigarette smoke is generally believed to be harmful to the pathogenesis of COVID-19, cigarette smoke extract (CSE) treatments were surprisingly found to suppress the expression of ACE2 in HepG2 cells. We thus tried to clarify the mechanism of CSE effects on expression of ACE2 in mammalian cells. Because RNA-seq analysis suggested that suppressive effects on ACE2 might be inversely correlated with induction of the genes regulated by aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), the AHR agonists 6-formylindolo(3,2-b)carbazole (FICZ) and omeprazole (OMP) were tested to assess whether those treatments affected ACE2 expression. Both FICZ and OMP clearly suppressed ACE2 expression in a dose-dependent manner along with inducing CYP1A1. Knock-down experiments indicated a reduction of ACE2 by FICZ treatment in an AHR-dependent manner. Finally, treatments of AHR agonists inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection into Vero E6 cells as determined with immunoblotting analyses detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific nucleocapsid protein. We here demonstrate that treatment with AHR agonists, including FICZ, and OMP, decreases expression of ACE2 via AHR activation, resulting in suppression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mammalian cells.
Nature.com

Degradation of ancient Maya carved tuff stone at Copan and its bacterial bioconservation

Much stone sculptural and architectural heritage is crumbling, especially in intense tropical environments. This is exemplified by significant losses on carvings made of tuff stone at the Classic Maya site of Copan. Here we demonstrate that Copan stone primarily decays due to stress generated by humidity-related clay swelling resulting in spalling and material loss, a damaging process that appears to be facilitated by the microbial bioweathering of the tuff stone minerals (particularly feldspars). Such a weathering process is not prevented by traditional polymer- and alkoxysilane-based consolidants applied in the past. As an alternative to such unsuccessful conservation treatments, we prove the effectiveness of a bioconservation treatment based on the application of a sterile nutritional solution that selectively activates the stone´s indigenous bacteria able to produce CaCO3 biocement. The treatment generates a bond with the original matrix to significantly strengthen areas of loss, while unexpectedly, bacterial exopolymeric substances (EPS) impart hydrophobicity and reduce clay swelling. This environmentally-friendly bioconservation treatment is able to effectively and safely preserve fragile stones in tropical conditions, opening the possibility for its widespread application in the Maya area, and elsewhere.
HealthNature.com

Choosing a treatment method for post-catheterization pseudoaneurysms guided by the late to early velocity index

Ultrasound-guided thrombin injection (UGTI) is often the first-line treatment for iatrogenic post-catheterization pseudoaneurysms (psA). There are also first reports of the use of biologically derived tissue glues (TG) instead of sole thrombin especially when UGTI was unsuccessful or in case of psA recurrence. Previously, we have established that a late to early velocity index (LEVI) < 0.2 could be a predictor of an increased risk of psA recurrence after standard UGTI. In this paper, we report our first experiences when the choice of the first-line treatment method was based on LEVI assessment. From May 2017 till January 2020 we included 36 patients with psA. Of them, 10 had LEVI < 0.2 and they underwent ultrasound-guided tissue glue injection (UGTGI) with biological TG and 26 had LEVI > 0.2 and they underwent UGTI. The injection set containing human thrombin and fibrinogen was used for UGTGI. Bovine thrombin was used for UGTI. The success rate was 100% and no psA recurrence was detected during a 2-week follow-up. It was significantly better when compared to the expected recurrence rates based on our previous 14 years of experience (0% vs. 13%, p = 0.01). All complications (10% in the UGTGI group and 15% in the UGTI group) were mild and transient and included clinical symptoms of paresthesia, numbness, tingling, or pain. Their rates were comparable to the rates we previously reported. No significant differences in other characteristics were observed. The approach to choose the first-line treatment method for iatrogenic psA based on LEVI is encouraging. It may increase the success rate and avoid unnecessary repetition of the procedure, without increasing complication rate while keeping costs of the procedure reasonable.
ScienceNature.com

Neurokinin 2 receptor-mediated bladder and colorectal responses in aged spinal cord injured rats

Animal proof of principle study. Bladder and bowel dysfunction are common after spinal cord injury (SCI) and in the elderly. Neurokinin 2 receptor agonists are known to produce on-demand urination and defecation in adult SCI rats. This study compared the ability of a neurokinin 2 receptor (NK2R) agonist to produce bladder and colorectal contractions in both young adult and aged SCI rats.

