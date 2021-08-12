Cancel
The effectiveness and safety of isometric resistance training for adults with high blood pressure: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Harrison J. Hansford ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5942-8509
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh blood pressure (BP) is a global health challenge. Isometric resistance training (IRT) has demonstrated antihypertensive effects, but safety data are not available, thereby limiting its recommendation for clinical use. We conducted a systematic review of randomized controlled trials comparing IRT to controls in adults with elevated BP (systolic ≥130 mmHg/diastolic ≥85 mmHg). This review provides an update to office BP estimations and is the first to investigate 24-h ambulatory BP, central BP, and safety. Data were analyzed using a random-effects meta-analysis. We assessed the risk of bias with the Cochrane risk of bias tool and the quality of evidence with GRADE. Twenty-four trials were included (n = 1143; age = 56 ± 9 years, 56% female). IRT resulted in clinically meaningful reductions in office systolic (–6.97 mmHg, 95% CI –8.77 to –5.18, p < 0.0001) and office diastolic BP (–3.86 mmHg, 95% CI –5.31 to –2.41, p < 0.0001). Novel findings included reductions in central systolic (–7.48 mmHg, 95% CI –14.89 to –0.07, p = 0.035), central diastolic (–3.75 mmHg, 95% CI –6.38 to –1.12, p = 0.005), and 24-h diastolic (–2.39 mmHg, 95% CI –4.28 to –0.40, p = 0.02) but not 24-h systolic BP (–2.77 mmHg, 95% CI –6.80 to 1.25, p = 0.18). These results are very low/low certainty with high heterogeneity. There was no significant increase in the risk of IRT, risk ratio (1.12, 95% CI 0.47 to 2.68, p = 0.8), or the risk difference (1.02, 95% CI 1.00 to 1.03, p = 0.13). This means that there is one adverse event per 38,444 bouts of IRT. IRT appears safe and may cause clinically relevant reductions in BP (office, central BP, and 24-h diastolic). High-quality trials are required to improve confidence in these findings. PROSPERO (CRD42020201888); OSF (https://doi.org/10.17605/OSF.IO/H58BZ).

ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Blood Pressure

A review of 13 studies reveals what physical activity is effective in bringing down blood pressure. Exercising at least four hours a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure by 19 percent compared to those who exercise less than 60 minutes weekly, research finds. Activities outside work, like walking...
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

Acupuncture Improves Symptoms of Chronic Prostatitis/CPPS Compared to Sham Treatment

A multicenter randomized trial showed that 20 sessions of acupuncture over 8 weeks resulted in greater improvement in symptoms of moderate to severe chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) compared with sham therapy. Treatment effects endured over 24 weeks follow up. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Nature.com

The effect of high-dose parenteral vitamin D on COVID-19-related inhospital mortality in critical COVID-19 patients during intensive care unit admission: an observational cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In many studies, vitamin D has been found to be low in COVID-19 patients. In this study, we aimed to investigate the relationship between clinical course and inhospital mortality with parenteral administration of high-dose vitamin D3 within the first 24 h of admission to patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) because of COVID-19 with vitamin D deficiency.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Multi-centre cross-sectional study on vascular remodelling in children following successful coarctation correction

Coarctation of the aorta is an arteriopathy with life-long sequelae, with remarkably increased cardiovascular events in young adults even after successful repair and despite blood pressure status. There are data on arterial remodelling in adults after coarctation correction, however, these data are scarce in childhood. Thus, the aim of this cross-sectional study was to evaluate changes in arterial wall function and morphology in children following successful coarctation repair and to compare these changes among patients with different blood pressure status and coarctation correction modes. Blood pressure status, echocardiographic parameters, arterial wall structure and stiffness, endothelial function and central blood pressure measurements were evaluated in 110 children aged 6–18 years following successful coarctation repair with right arm blood pressure not exceeding leg blood pressure by ≥20 mmHg. The prevalence of arterial hypertension was 50%. The mean carotid intima-media thickness SDS was 3.1 ± 1.5 and above 1.65 SDS in 91 of 110 patients. Increased right carotid intima-media thickness was associated with left ventricular hypertrophy, office blood pressure difference between leg and right arm, recoarctation in the past and interventional coarctation correction. Increased local common carotid artery stiffness was associated with increased pulse pressure and central systolic blood pressure. Potentially decreased endothelial function was related to a slight increase of peak and mean systolic gradient in the descending aorta. After successful coarctation repair and with a low blood pressure gradient, children still have a high prevalence of arterial hypertension and significant arterial remodelling, indicating accelerated biological age and advanced arteriosclerosis.
Public HealthNature.com

Mortality and risk factors associated with pulmonary embolism in coronavirus disease 2019 patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To determine, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, the associations of pulmonary embolism (PE) with mortality and risk factors for PE as well as the therapeutic benefit of anticoagulant prophylaxis. Embase, PubMed, Cochrane controlled trials register, and Web of Science databases were searched from inception to October 10, 2020. We included all published trials on PE in patients diagnosed with COVID-19 with eligibility of the trials assessed following the PRISMA guidelines. Sixteen clinical trials with 5826 patients were eligible. There were significant associations of PE with the male gender [odd ratio (OR) = 1.59, 95% CI 1.28–1.97], mechanical ventilation (OR = 3.71, 95% CI 2.57–5.36), intensive care unit admission (OR = 2.99, 95% CI 2.11–4.23), circulating D-dimer [mean difference (MD) = 5.04 µg/mL, 95% CI 3.67–6.42) and CRP (MD = 1.97 mg/dL, 95% CI 0.58– 3.35) concentrations without significant correlation between PE and mortality (OR = 1.31, 95% CI 0.82–2.08) as well as other parameters or comorbidities. After omitting one trial with strict patient selection criteria for anticoagulant prophylaxis, significant prophylactic benefit was noted (OR = 0.31, 95% CI 0.1–0.91). Our findings identified the risk factors associated with PE in COVID-19 patients and supported the therapeutic benefit of anticoagulant prophylaxis against PE in this patient population.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Preexisting heart failure with reduced ejection fraction attenuates renal fibrosis after ischemia reperfusion via sympathetic activation

Although chronic heart failure is clinically associated with acute kidney injury (AKI), the precise mechanism that connects kidney and heart remains unknown. Here, we elucidate the effect of pre-existing heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) on kidney via sympathetic activity, using the combining models of transverse aortic constriction (TAC) and unilateral renal ischemia reperfusion (IR). The evaluation of acute (24 h) and chronic (2 weeks) phases of renal injury following IR 8 weeks after TAC in C57BL/6 mice revealed that the development of renal fibrosis in chronic phase was significantly attenuated in TAC mice, but not in non-TAC mice, whereas no impact of pre-existing heart failure was observed in acute phase of renal IR. Expression of transforming growth factor-β, monocyte chemoattractant protein-1, and macrophage infiltration were significantly reduced in TAC mice. Lastly, to investigate the effect of sympathetic nerve activity, we performed renal sympathetic denervation two days prior to renal IR, which abrogated attenuation of renal fibrosis in TAC mice. Collectively, we demonstrate the protective effect of pre-existing HFrEF on long-term renal ischemic injury. Renal sympathetic nerve may contribute to this protection; however, further studies are needed to fully clarify the comprehensive mechanisms associated with attenuated renal fibrosis and pre-existing HFrEF.
CancerNature.com

Beyond targeted protein degradation: LD·ATTECs clear cellular lipid droplets

You have full access to this article via your institution. AuTophagy-TEthering Compounds (ATTECs) are a novel class of bifunctional molecules proposed to hijack the autophagosomal pathway for the degradation of potentially any cellular components in addition to proteins. Targeting stored fats in cells with LD·ATTECs suggests a novel approach to combating diseases implicating accumulation of lipid droplets, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, or cancer.
ScienceNature.com

Bioelectrical Impedance Vector Analysis (BIVA) for the monitoring of body composition in pregnancy

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. During pregnancy, body composition alterations can be considered as markers of complications and in this context, a non-invasive and low-cost method such as Bioelectrical Impedance Vector Analysis (BIVA), can be employed to monitor such changes. This study aimed at identifying body compartments trend during physiological pregnancy.
Nature.com

Effectiveness of spironolactone dispensation in reducing weekly alcohol use: a retrospective high-dimensional propensity score-matched cohort study

There is a need to increase the armamentarium of pharmacotherapies for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Recent research suggests that mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonism via spironolactone may represent a novel pharmacological treatment for AUD. We conducted a pharmacoepidemiologic retrospective cohort study (June 1, 2014 to May 31, 2018) to examine whether spironolactone dispensation (≥90 continuous days), for any indication, is associated with changes in weekly alcohol use about 6 months later. We compared 523 spironolactone-treated adults and 2305 untreated adults, matched on high-dimensional propensity scores created from a set of predefined (sociodemographic and health characteristics, diagnoses, and service utilization) and empirical electronic health record-derived covariates. The sample was 57% female and 27% non-White with a mean age of 59.2 years (SD = 19.3). Treated patients reduced their weekly alcohol use by 3.50 drinks (95% CI = −4.22, −2.79), while untreated patients reduced by 2.74 drinks (95% CI = −3.22, −2.26), yielding a significant difference of 0.76 fewer drinks (95% CI = −1.43, −0.11). Among those who drank >7 drinks/week at baseline, treated patients, compared to untreated patients, reported a greater reduction in weekly alcohol use by 4.18 drinks (95% CI = −5.38, −2.97), while there was no significant difference among those who drank less. There was a significant dose-response relationship between spironolactone dosage and change in drinks/week. Pending additional evidence on its safety and efficacy in individuals with AUD, spironolactone (and MR blockade, at large) may hold promise as a pharmacotherapy for AUD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Treatment of shoulder pain in people with spinal cord injury who use manual wheelchairs: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The objective was to summarise prior research regarding the efficacy of active physiotherapy interventions and prevention strategies on shoulder pain, decreased physical function and quality of life in people with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Methods. A systematic literature search was conducted in CENTRAL, EMBASE (via Ovid), CINAHL and MEDLINE...
Nature.com

Effectiveness of an ankle–foot orthosis on walking in patients with stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis

We conducted a meta-analysis to investigate the effectiveness of ankle–foot orthosis (AFO) use in improving gait biomechanical parameters such as walking speed, mobility, and kinematics in patients with stroke with gait disturbance. We searched the MEDLINE (Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online), CINAHL (Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature), Cochrane, Embase, and Scopus databases and retrieved studies published until June 2021. Experimental and prospective studies were included that evaluated biomechanics or kinematic parameters with or without AFO in patients with stroke. We analyzed gait biomechanical parameters, including walking speed, mobility, balance, and kinematic variables, in studies involving patients with and without AFO use. The criteria of the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions were used to evaluate the methodological quality of the studies, and the level of evidence was evaluated using the Research Pyramid model. Funnel plot analysis and Egger’s test were performed to confirm publication bias. A total of 19 studies including 434 participants that reported on the immediate or short-term effectiveness of AFO use were included in the analysis. Significant improvements in walking speed (standardized mean difference [SMD], 0.50; 95% CI 0.34–0.66; P < 0.00001; I2, 0%), cadence (SMD, 0.42; 95% CI 0.22–0.62; P < 0.0001; I2, 0%), step length (SMD, 0.41; 95% CI 0.18–0.63; P = 0.0003; I2, 2%), stride length (SMD, 0.43; 95% CI 0.15–0.71; P = 0.003; I2, 7%), Timed up-and-go test (SMD, − 0.30; 95% CI − 0.54 to − 0.07; P = 0.01; I2, 0%), functional ambulation category (FAC) score (SMD, 1.61; 95% CI 1.19–2.02; P < 0.00001; I2, 0%), ankle sagittal plane angle at initial contact (SMD, 0.66; 95% CI 0.34–0.98; P < 0.0001; I2, 0%), and knee sagittal plane angle at toe-off (SMD, 0.39; 95% CI 0.04–0.73; P = 0.03; I2, 46%) were observed when the patients wore AFOs. Stride time, body sway, and hip sagittal plane angle at toe-off were not significantly improved (p = 0.74, p = 0.07, p = 0.07, respectively). Among these results, the FAC score showed the most significant improvement, and stride time showed the lowest improvement. AFO improves walking speed, cadence, step length, and stride length, particularly in patients with stroke. AFO is considered beneficial in enhancing gait stability and ambulatory ability.
Public HealthNature.com

The effect of resistant hypertension on in-hospital mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Hypertension is a major concomitant disease in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease 2019) infection. The adverse effect of hypertension on prognosis in COVID-19 is known. Nevertheless, it is not known how COVID-19 progresses in resistant hypertensive patients. In this study, we aimed to examine the effect of resistant hypertension (ResHT) on in-hospital mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In our single-center retrospective study, included 1897 COVID-19 patients. The patients were divided into three groups according to the non-hypertensive (n = 1211), regulated HT (RegHT) (n = 574), and ResHT (n = 112). These three groups were compared according to demographic features, clinical signs, laboratory findings, and follow-up times. The median age of the study population was 62 (50–72 IQR) and 1000 (52.7%) of patients were male. The total mortality of the study population was 18.7% (n = 356). Mortality rates were similar in the hypertensive patient group (27.5% for the RegHT and 32.1% for ResHT, p = 0.321). In a multivariable analysis, ResHT was independently associated with a significantly increased risk of in-hospital mortality of COVID-19, while no significant increased risk was observed with RegHT [respectively, Odds Ratio (OR) = 2.013, Confidence Interval (CI) 1.085–3.734, p = 0.026 and OR = 1.194, CI 0.795–1.794, p = 0.394]. Also, age, male gender, chronic renal failure, lymphocyte, procalcitonin, creatinine, and admission SpO2 levels were determined as independent predictors of in-hospital mortality. In our study, it was found that ResHT was an independent predictor of mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19; however, this situation was not found in RegHT.
ScienceNature.com

An ALE meta-analytical review of the neural correlates of abstract and concrete words

Several clinical studies have reported a double dissociation between abstract and concrete concepts, suggesting that they are processed by at least partly different networks in the brain. However, neuroimaging data seem not in line with neuropsychological reports. Using the ALE method, we run a meta-analysis on 32 brain-activation imaging studies that considered only nouns and verbs. Five clusters were associated with concrete words, four clusters with abstract words. When only nouns were selected three left activation clusters were found to be associated with concrete stimuli and only one with abstract nouns (left IFG). These results confirm that concrete and abstract words processing involves at least partially segregated brain areas, the IFG being relevant for abstract nouns and verbs while more posterior temporoparietal-occipital regions seem to be crucial for processing concrete words, in contrast with the neuropsychological literature that suggests a temporal anterior involvement for concrete words. We investigated the possible reasons that produce different outcomes in neuroimaging and clinical studies.
Nature.com

Berberine elevates cardiolipin in heart of offspring from mouse dams with high fat diet-induced gestational diabetes mellitus

Berberine (BBR) is an isoquinoline alkaloid from plants known to improve cardiac mitochondrial function in gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) offspring but the mechanism is poorly understood. We examined the role of the mitochondrial phospholipid cardiolipin (CL) in mediating this cardiac improvement. C57BL/6 female mice were fed either a Lean-inducing low-fat diet or a GDM-inducing high-fat diet for 6 weeks prior to breeding. Lean and GDM-exposed male offspring were randomly assigned a low-fat, high-fat, or high-fat diet containing BBR at weaning for 12 weeks. The content of CL was elevated in the heart of GDM offspring fed a high fat diet containing BBR. The increase in total cardiac CL was due to significant increases in the most abundant and functionally important CL species, tetralinoleoyl-CL and this correlated with an increase in the expression of the CL remodeling enzyme tafazzin. Additionally, BBR treatment increased expression of cardiac enzymes involved in fatty acid uptake and oxidation and electron transport chain subunits in high fat diet fed GDM offspring. Thus, dietary BBR protection from cardiac dysfunction in GDM exposed offspring involves improvement in mitochondrial function mediated through increased synthesis of CL.
HealthNature.com

Effect of intensive blood pressure lowering on left atrial remodeling in the SPRINT

Upstream therapy of atrial remodeling may decrease atrial fibrillation and associated thromboembolism. We examined the impact of intensive BP lowering on ECG-defined left atrial abnormalities in the SPRINT. SPRINT was a randomized clinical trial comparing outcomes when a systolic BP of <120 mmHg (standard treatment) was the target. We included SPRINT participants without baseline atrial fibrillation who had a technically interpretable baseline ECG and at least one follow-up ECG. The primary outcome was incident left atrial abnormality, defined as P-wave terminal force in V1 (PTFV1) > 4000 μV × ms. Secondary outcomes were regression of the left atrial abnormality and the change in PTFV1 from baseline across follow-up ECGs. Cox regression was used to examine the associations between treatment assignment and incident left atrial abnormality and its regression. We used linear mixed models to examine the changes in PTFV1. Of 9361 SPRINT participants, 7738 qualified for this analysis, of whom 5544 did not have baseline left atrial abnormalities. Intensive BP management was not associated with incident left atrial abnormality (HR, 0.96; 95% CI, 0.87–1.07) or regression of the baseline left atrial abnormality (HR, 1.09; 95% CI, 0.98–1.21). The change in PTFV1 from baseline through follow-up did not differ significantly between treatment groups (difference in μV × ms per year, 6; 95% CI, −67 to 79). Thus, among patients in a randomized clinical trial, we found no difference in the progression or regression of ECG-defined left atrial abnormalities with intensive BP management compared to standard BP management.
Nature.com

Trends in associations between socioeconomic development and urban–rural disparity with high blood pressure in Chinese children and adolescents over two decades

This study aimed to assess the association between the trend of urban–rural disparity in high blood pressure (HBP) in Chinese children and adolescents and socioeconomic development. Data on 1,054,602 students aged 7–18 years were obtained from five successive national surveys administered in 29 Chinese provinces in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2014. HBP was defined as average measured systolic BP and/or diastolic BP equal to or more than 95th percentile. The socioeconomic indicators at the provincial-level included gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, the Engel coefficient, and urbanization rates. From 1995 to 2014, HBP prevalence in Chinese children and adolescents fluctuated between 6.9% and 9.2%. Rural areas had a higher prevalence of HBP than urban areas, with a diminishing trend in urban–rural disparity from 1995 to 2010 with a reduced OR from 1.45 (95% CI: 1.40–150) in 1995 to 1.09 (1.05–1.12) in 2010, whereas a widening gap in 2014 with OR of 1.23 (1.19–1.26)). A positive association existed between the improvement of socioeconomic indicators and the increase in HBP, which was demonstrated obviously by the Engel coefficient strata. The increases in the urbanization rates were accompanied by a greater increase of HBP in urban than in rural areas. The large urban–rural disparity suggests a priority of HBP control in rural children due to their current and future HBP and cardiovascular disease risks. Socioeconomic development could affect the urban–rural disparity in HBP risk, reflecting the importance of effective policy responses for preventing HBP by avoiding unhealthy lifestyles brought about by rapid economic development.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Systematic Review of Dietary Supplements, Alternative Therapies for Weight Loss

Findings from a systematic review published in Obesity revealed the lack of strong high-quality evidence supporting the use of dietary supplements or alternative therapies for weight loss. These results demonstrate the continuing need for high-quality, well-designed, double-blinded randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with low risk of bias that demonstrate clinical efficacy of these frequently used, commercially available weight loss products and treatments.

