Mayor Duggan's statement on 2020 Census results

 4 days ago

Mayor Duggan's statement on 2020 Census numbers

This is exactly what Rep. Tlaib and I predicted on October 28th when we were joined by Census workers who shared their stories about how Detroit neighborhoods were being undercounted and were upset that the count was shut down a month before originally planned.

Census canvassers visit the Fenkell Griggs neighborhood

The Census data released today says Detroit has only 254,000 occupied households. DTE reports there are nearly 280,000 residential households currently paying electric bills. At a minimum, the Census somehow failed to count 25,000 occupied houses with running electricity.

It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.

- Mayor Mike Duggan

Access Detroit's 2020 Census results here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/detroitcitymichigan/POP010220

Community Policy