Soundtrack Your Brand, a Spotify for businesses, is considering Miami for first U.S. office

When his breakout hit, “Love Cycle,” took off in 2020, rapper Toosii started getting calls from major labels interested in signing him. One of the last meetings he went to was with Capitol Records. “When I walked in the room and saw Jeff [Vaughn], I was like, ‘This is the label,’ ” recalls Toosii. The two had met years earlier under very different circumstances — Vaughn was head of A&R for another label, while Toosii, unbeknownst to Vaughn, was homeless — and the rapper remembered the kindness Vaughn had shown him during a vulnerable time. “He’s one of the most humble dudes you’ll ever meet, showing up to work in Vans and a flannel shirt,” says Toosii. “As an artist, he treats me like I’m precious. Shout-out to the new Capitol.”