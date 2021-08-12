Norfolk Police charge four suspects in connection with 10-year-old homicide case

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Cold case detectives, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested and charged those responsible for the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings.

On June 10, 2011, police were called to the 800 block of W 42nd Street during the early morning hours for the report of two gunshot victims. Christopher Cummings was found murdered inside of a home, and a second man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man survived his life-threatening injuries. Both men were 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have continued to investigate this shooting over the years and have been unyielding in their efforts to bring Christopher Cummings killers to justice.

“For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family, said Chief Larry D. Boone. I want to recognize all the hard work and the level of commitment and professionalism of all those who were involved in bringing this investigation to a close.”

As a result of the investigation, and forensic evidence four men, Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley,28, all of Newport News, have been indicted on 15 charges each.

The four men have been charged with the following: homicide; first degree murder; conspiracy to commit first degree murder; use of a firearm in commission of first degree murder; burglary with the intent to commit murder with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in commission of an armed burglary; aggravated malicious wounding; use of firearm in commission of aggravated malicious wounding; attempted second degree murder; use of firearm in attempted commission of second degree murder; two counts each of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling; attempted robbery; use of firearm in commission of a robbery.

All suspects are currently being held in jail without bond.

