CBP Releases July 2021 Operational Update

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for July 2021, which can be viewed online here. “In July, U.S. Customs and Border Protection played an important role in our nation’s ongoing economic rebound, facilitating a continued growth of legitimate travel and trade, while protecting consumers and our country’s agriculture. Commercial trucks this fiscal year are transiting through our ports of entry at higher numbers than they did in Fiscal Year 2019, while passenger vehicle, pedestrian travel, and air travel numbers are bouncing back from a comparable period in 2020 affected by the pandemic,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “CBP continues to take necessary measures to safely manage the Southwest Border and protect the health of communities, personnel, and migrants themselves. The vast majority of single adults and many families continue to be expelled under the CDC’s Title 42 authority, and those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain are placed in expedited removal proceedings. CBP has also adapted to changing dynamics between ports of entry along the Southwest Border, continuing to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by expelling roughly half of those encountered under CDC’s Title 42 public health authority.”

