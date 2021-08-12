Verizon Communications (VZ) Appoints Carol B. TomÃ© to its Board
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) today announced the election of Carol B. Tomé to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Tomé is the Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the world's largest package delivery company and a premier provider of global supply chain management solutions. She has served as a director of UPS since 2003, and became CEO in June 2020, leading UPS through an unprecedented surge in demand for services.
