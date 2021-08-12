Verizon Communications (VZ) Appoints Carol B. TomÃ© to its Board

Cancel
Verizon Communications (VZ) Appoints Carol B. Tomé to its Board

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) today announced the election of Carol B. TomÃ© to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Ms. TomÃ© is the Chief Executive Officer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the world's largest package delivery company and a premier provider of global supply chain management solutions. She has served as a director of UPS since 2003, and became CEO in June 2020, leading UPS through an unprecedented surge in demand for services.

