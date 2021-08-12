Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Airbnb warns of Delta impact on bookings, shares fall over 4%

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Thursday its current-quarter bookings could be hit by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing pace of vaccination in the United States, sending its shares down more than 4%. The company expects nights and experiences booked in the current quarter to slow...

Airbnb
Travel Restrictions
Economy
Business Travel
The Motley Fool

3 Competitive Advantages Airbnb Holds Over Hotels

Airbnb is more family and group travel-friendly compared to hotels. In addition, the platform offers better non-urban location listings versus hotels. Airbnb also gains favor from travelers looking for extended stays. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was increasing customers and growing revenue rapidly before the onset of the pandemic. The inherent advantages built...
Reuters

Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday, dragged by concerns of slow economic growth due to the Delta coronavirus variant, while Toyota Motor and Sony Group slid after the yen strengthened. The Nikkei share average dropped 1.86% to 27,455.43 by 0213 GMT, while the broader Topix fell...
Toughbuilt Industries Shares Fall Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — The revenues for Q2...
Airbnb tumbles after projecting decline in bookings on virus

(Aug 13): Airbnb Inc. shares fell 5% in extended trading after the company forecast a decline in quarterly bookings compared with pre-pandemic levels, citing the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19. The home-rental company said the number of nights and experiences booked in the third quarter will fall short...
Airbnb cuts loss, shares fall as COVID clouds forecast

Airbnb shares are trading more than 3% lower in the premarket after the company warned that new variants of COVID-19 will make future bookings and cancellations harder to predict. The company did however narrow its second-quarter loss to $68 million and gave a bullish forecast for revenue. Airbnb said vaccinations,...
Airbnb warns that the Delta variant could disrupt travel

Airbnb had a blockbuster second quarter, with revenue soaring nearly 300% and topping expectations. But it also reported some bad news: The company is worried about the Delta variant's impact on consumers' future travel plans. The company benefited from more people taking vacations in the spring and summer, but Airbnb...
Airbnb recovered from the Corona crisis – but warns of Delta dangers

The apartment broker Airbnb is doing better after the business slump in the Corona crisis. In the second quarter, sales increased by almost 300 percent year-on-year to $ 1.3 billion, as the company announced on Thursday after the US stock market closed in San Francisco. After the pandemic paralyzed business a year ago, bookings have now more than quadrupled to 13.4 billion.
Disney Rises Premarket; Airbnb, Doordash Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, August 13th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock rose 4.6% after the entertainment giant reported strong numbers for the current quarter, with its streaming services impressing and the pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock...
Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning

Airbnb’s business has rebounded decisively from the depths of the pandemic, but the near-term outlook for the business is still unclear as the virus mutates and resurges. Airbnb shares tumbled about 5 percent in after-market trading after the company issued a warning about “volatile and non-linear” year-over-year performance to come.
Delta Variant Concerns Overshadow Airbnb’s Surge In Trailing Results

Strong results, yes, and a continued strong snapback for Airbnb as people continued to return to traveling amid increased vaccination rates. But now much depends on the Delta variant. The online booking platform beat Wall Street estimates, noting in its shareholder letter for the second quarter that nights and experiences...
Airbnb Stock Warns of Covid-19 Delta Variant Threat

The shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) are down 1.5% to trade at $151.82 at last check, after the company reported slimmer-than-expected second-quarter losses of 11 cents per share, as opposed to the losses of 47 cents per share Wall Street anticipated. However, the online marketplace for lodging warned that the Covid-19 delta variant could impact current-quarter bookings, as the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. continues losing steam.
Airbnb Stock Falls despite Earnings Beat on COVID-19 Fears

Airbnb stock was trading lower today despite the company posting better than expected earnings. Concerns over the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus are weighing down the stock today. Airbnb reported revenues of $1.34 billion in the quarter which was higher than the $1.26 billion that analysts were expecting....
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Falls on a Q3 Profit Warning as Delta Hits Bookings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) are down about 2.5% in pre-open Wednesday after the company issued a trading update to say it may not be profitable in the third quarter as Delta variant continues to impact travel bookings.
Expedia shares fall on larger-than-expected loss, delta-variant uncertainty

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 26, 2019 an airplane flies past as the moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Hanoi. - Online travel giant Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a "disappointing" performance in 2019, US media reported on February 24, 2020. The firm, which operates its flagship travel site as well as Hotels.com, Hotwire, Travelocity, Cheaptickets, Egencia and CarRentals.com, said the decision was made after determining it had been "pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way," according to an email sent to staff. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images) By nhac nguyen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images EARNINGS RESULTS.

