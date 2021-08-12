Airbnb warns of Delta impact on bookings, shares fall over 4%

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 26, 2019 an airplane flies past as the moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Hanoi. - Online travel giant Expedia will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a "disappointing" performance in 2019, US media reported on February 24, 2020. The firm, which operates its flagship travel site as well as Hotels.com, Hotwire, Travelocity, Cheaptickets, Egencia and CarRentals.com, said the decision was made after determining it had been "pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way," according to an email sent to staff. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images) By nhac nguyen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images EARNINGS RESULTS.