DraftKings (DKNG) and Autograph Instantly Sell Out First Premier Preseason Access Collection Featuring Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been able to recruit multiple players to play with him over the course of his career, but even the GOAT has his limits. Brady starred in a funny commercial for “Madden NFL 22” that was released on Tuesday. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion calls former teammates Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss and Chad Johnson to try to lure them out of retirement or whatever else they’re doing. He didn’t have any luck, so he decided to strap on a headset and play “Madden” online instead.