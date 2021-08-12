Cancel
DraftKings (DKNG) and Autograph Instantly Sell Out First Premier Preseason Access Collection Featuring Tom Brady

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings Marketplace, the mainstream accessible NFT ecosystem developed by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), received enormous fanfare yesterday as all five Tom Brady Premier Preseason Access Collection drops provided by Autograph sold out immediately. Each respective drop across the Carbon, Platinum, Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby editions were all purchased instantly via primary sales at accessible prices ranging from $12-$100 USD. The secondary-transactions market also saw tremendous engagement as thousands of users listed and sold NFTs within the community amounting to over $1 million in gross merchandise volume (GMV).

