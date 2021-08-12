Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

Christopher Catesby “Kit” Harington is a famous English actor. He became known to the world when he played the leading role of Albert Narracott in War Horse at the National Theatre. In 2011, he appeared on HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones. This earned him global recognition and fame along with a few accolades. For instance, in 2019, he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. In 2016 and 2019, he was nominated two times for the Primetime Emmy Award: one for Outstanding Supporting Actor and the other for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Besides, Kit Harington is playing the role of Dane Whiteman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals. This movie will be released in November 2021. The English actor is married to Rose Leslie, who is also a prominent star. He shares a son with her.
