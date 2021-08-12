Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

By AMANDA LEE MYERS
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Modern Love#Game Of Thrones#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNewsweek

Why Kit Harington Suffered 'Mental Health Difficulties' Because of 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington has opened up about the "mental health difficulties" he's suffered as a result of starring in Game of Thrones. The actor, known famously for playing Jon Snow in the HBO series, opened up about his struggles on a recent radio show. Harington was part of the Thrones cast for eight seasons and eventually married his co-star and on-screen love interest Rose Leslie.
CelebritiesPeople

Kit Harington Opens Up About Surviving 'Pretty Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

Kit Harington had to overcome some personal issues before he was ready to become a father with wife Rose Leslie. The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 34, recently revealed that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he told The Sunday Times.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kit Harington says he considered suicide and describes alcoholism as ‘pretty traumatic’

Kit Harington has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and his mental health.In a candid interview in The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”He said he “got to a place” where he felt that he was a “bad” and “shameful” person and that he considered taking his own life.When asked whether he felt suicidal, he hesitated before replying: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is...
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kit Harington wanted to commit suicide after Game of Thrones

Kit Harington spoke again about her mental health issues. And now he revealed that he had suicidal thoughts after the end of Game of Thrones. A few days ago, Kit Harington decided to talk about her mental health and all the problems that Game of Thrones caused her, mainly the end of the series. After the closing of the fiction, the actor made the decision to enter a rehabilitation clinic. Now, the interpreter revealed more details and said that he even had suicidal thoughts.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why You Haven’t Seen Kit Harington Acting In A While?

What happened to Kit Harington? The Game of Thrones star was an a-lister during the show’s run, but he hasn’t been in films much these days. Harington recently cleared the air on his mental health issues and subsequent sabbatical, and Gossip Cop can fill you in. A Break From Acting.
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Game of Thrones hits Kit Harington’s sanity

Game of Thrones challenged Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. This caused the actor to take a break from his career for a year. The Hollywood ReporterAccording to the news of Harington’s mental health The Jess Cagle Showspoke to Harington told the show’s hosts that the nature of Game of Thrones challenged his sanity both during and after the show.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kit Harington shares the reason behind her stint at a treatment center

Kit Harington said she is “really happy” that she took time to focus on her mental health after Game of Thrones finished. The 34-year-old actor spoke on the show The Jess Cagle Show of SiriusXM this week about her experience outside of the care, during which she checked into a wellness retreat two years ago. In May 2019, his representative told E! News that he was attending a show in Connecticut to “work on some personal stuff” after filming the HBO drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham Revisit Traumatic 'Game Of Thrones' Scene

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham recently looked back on their time on "Game of Thrones," including one traumatic scene they filmed. The two friends reunited for a video chat for Entertainment Weekly, where Waddingham recalled meeting Headey on her first day on the set of the HBO series. They had shot the sequence in which her character, "Shame Nun" Septa Unella, parades a naked Cersei (Headey) through the crowded streets of King's Landing while chanting "Shame!"
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Modern Love season 2 – Is Kit Harington's new show worth your time?

You'll be thrilled to hear that the second season of Amazon's Modern Love has retained the gorgeous title sequence from its first outing, in which stills and footage of love in many different forms are serenaded by its rousing theme song, which was composed especially for the anthology series. It...
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kit Harington, Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, admits he suffered from mental health problems during and after filming the series

The Game of Thrones series ended a long time ago and left marks on its actors and actresses that we are getting to know little by little. After the case of Hannah Waddingham (Unella), who recounted how one of the shooting days was the worst of her life, we now know that the series caused mental health problems for Kit Harington (Jon Snow). This caused the actor to have to take a year off.
Mental Healthweisradio.com

Kit Harington opens up about getting sober, facing suicidal thoughts

Kit Harington is opening up about getting sober and the tough times he faced after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. According to People, the 34-year-old actor revealed to the U.K.’s Sunday Times, “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”
Theater & Dancearcamax.com

Kit Harington can't dance now

Kit Harington has lost the ability to dance since becoming a dad. The 34-year-old actor would do "anything" to make his six-month-old son - who he has with wife Rose Leslie - laugh but he's convinced the exaggerated moves he does to music for the tot's entertainment will affect his skills on the dancefloor when he gets back out again.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

What Does Kit Harington Say about his Traumatic Alcohol Addiction?

Christopher Catesby “Kit” Harington is a famous English actor. He became known to the world when he played the leading role of Albert Narracott in War Horse at the National Theatre. In 2011, he appeared on HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones. This earned him global recognition and fame along with a few accolades. For instance, in 2019, he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. In 2016 and 2019, he was nominated two times for the Primetime Emmy Award: one for Outstanding Supporting Actor and the other for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Besides, Kit Harington is playing the role of Dane Whiteman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals. This movie will be released in November 2021. The English actor is married to Rose Leslie, who is also a prominent star. He shares a son with her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy