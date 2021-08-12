Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

Kit Harington has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and his mental health.In a candid interview in The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”He said he “got to a place” where he felt that he was a “bad” and “shameful” person and that he considered taking his own life.When asked whether he felt suicidal, he hesitated before replying: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is...