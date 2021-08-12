Fab16: Augmented Reality with Hoverlay
Learn about augmented reality, the Hoverlay publishing platfrom and camera browser and how Hoverlay is being used by makers and artists around the world and right here at the Cambridge Public Library. Hoverlay technologies enable users to create digital twins of artwork, products, and even yourself, and share them in webpages, emails, print or AR channels. "Hoverlay puts the power of the spatial web in the hands of individuals, artists, brands, content creators, cities, and enterprises. Our turn-key suite of technologies revolutionizes the creation and distribution of augmented reality content into physical locations. Hoverlay AR publishing platform provides today’s most powerful spatial computing capabilities, while ensuring a seamless integration into today’s user journeys." https://www.hoverlay.com/www.cambridgema.gov
