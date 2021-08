With two successful farm-ins carrying its drilling costs, Deltic's chairman tells NGW that there is plenty of southern basin gas to bring on stream. Deltic Energy is hoping to be able to develop a conveyor belt of projects in the UK southern North Sea (SNS) gas basin, a province that still holds considerable pockets of gas, chairman Mark Lappin told NGW August 13. From discovery to maturing; from maturing to drilling; and from there to partnerships. "We are always looking to mature other opportunities," he said. He was speaking the day after Cairn Energy agreed to take on drilling costs in exchange for ...