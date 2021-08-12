AMC Entertainment (AMC) Ouperforms But Credit Suisse Remains at Underperform
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin reiterated an Underperform rating and $1.55 price target on AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) after the company reported a 2Q Adjusted EBITDA loss of $151m vs the Street's expectation for a loss of -$230m. The Average Ticket price in the US was $10.90, +$1 ahead of consensus, Concessions per caps were $7.91, ahead of the Street by +$1.38. U.S. admissions of $194m beat expectations and represented a 24% market share "“ still nicely ahead of its pre-COVID share of 21%.www.streetinsider.com
