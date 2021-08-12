AMC Entertainment (AMC) Ouperforms But Credit Suisse Remains at Underperform

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.88.