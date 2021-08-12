Cancel
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Ouperforms But Credit Suisse Remains at Underperform

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin reiterated an Underperform rating and $1.55 price target on AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) after the company reported a 2Q Adjusted EBITDA loss of $151m vs the Street's expectation for a loss of -$230m. The Average Ticket price in the US was $10.90, +$1 ahead of consensus, Concessions per caps were $7.91, ahead of the Street by +$1.38. U.S. admissions of $194m beat expectations and represented a 24% market share "“ still nicely ahead of its pre-COVID share of 21%.

AMC Stock: Why Famous Short-Seller Jim Chanos Is Betting Against AMC Entertainment

AMC (NYSE:AMC) blew earnings estimates out of the water yesterday. The earnings call saw the company post far better numbers than anybody expected, and it also allowed Adam Aron to make a big announcement for the company regarding its accepted payment methods. However, some still seem to be unconvinced. In fact, short-sellers are daring to open up more put calls against AMC stock still, even in the face of retail traders who rabidly buy stock in order to squeeze the air out of shorts.
Leawood’s AMC Entertainment posts upbeat results as people return to theatres

AMC Entertainment, the Leawood, Kansas-based cinema theatre operator which has been at the centre of a ‘Reddit stock discussion group’-led retail-buying frenzy since the beginning of the year and skyrocketed nearly 1,500 per cent year-to-date, had beaten an analyst’ estimate for third-quarter revenue late on Monday, eventually sending AMC shares as much as 4 per cent higher in after-market trading, as Americans had reportedly started off returning to AMC theatres following a year-long restriction.
‘Meme stock’ AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) -Cinema operator AMC Entertainment beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, lifted by the return of moviegoers to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions. The latest installment of the fast and furious film ‘F9: THE FAST SAGA’ in June and “Godzilla vs Kong” at the end of...
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Price and Forecast: Why is AMC up? Rises 6% on Q2 earnings beat

AMC released earnings after the close on Monday. AMC stock price pops as EPS and revenue beat estimates. AMC is still the meme space king and has over $2 billion in liquidity. Update: AMC reported earnings after the close on Monday. The results were ahead of expectations for the meme stock king. Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $-0.71 ahead of the $-0.92 estimate from Wall Street. Revenue came in at $444.7 million smashing the estimate of $375 million. AMC shares are trading at $35.89 in the post-market on Monday for a gain of 6%. The company said it has over $2billion in liquidity. The conference call is scheduled for 1700 NY 2200 UK time. Details here.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
Microvast Stock and AMC Entertainment Gain on Mega Meme Mentions

Microvast (MVST) - Get Report stock as well as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report traded higher on Monday as meme-stock retail investors talked up the potential for the companies’ shares to extend gains on stock-trading platform Stocktwits. Microvast stock was up more than 11% in early trading while AMC...
AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.55

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q2 EPS of $3.45, $1.55 better than the analyst estimate of $1.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $771.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $687.37 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
AMC Entertainment Traders Shrug Off Latest Hedge Fund Short

Retail investors have rallied around several stocks in 2021 with GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) the biggest names. A battle between short sellers and retail traders has been one of the biggest 2021 stock market stories and looks set to continue, with funds continuing to bet against so-called “meme stocks.”
AMC Stock: 9 Things to Know About the Latest Hedge Fund Waging War on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) is back in the news on Friday after a London-based hedge fund said it is taking a short position on shares of AMC stock. Odey Asset Management, which was founded and is currently managed by Crispin Odey, is the latest group to say it is feeling this way about the firm. That said, Odey told English newspaper The Telegraph that traders from platforms like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are to blame.
AMC Entertainment to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Movie Tickets

Cinema-goers will soon be able to pay with bitcoin at AMC theaters in the United States according to an announcement on Aug 9. According to AMC CEO Adam Aron, the movie theater chain will have the IT systems in place to accept bitcoin payments by the end of 2021. Bring...
Roblox (RBLX) Misses Q2 EPS by 48c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.25), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $454.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.85 million. Average Daily Active Users (DAUs)...
Auddia Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, has been invited to present at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually on August 18th & 19th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.

