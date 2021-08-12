Cancel
Glocal Challenge Finals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EF Glocal Challenge is a contest-based program facilitated by EF Education First, the City of Cambridge, and the Cambridge Public Schools to help high school students learn critical 21st Century Skills, gain global competence and receive real-world experience in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). Each year, we ask Cambridge Rindge and Latin School students to solve a challenge locally in Cambridge that has global implications. Through the Glocal Challenge, CRLS students will be placed in teams of 3-5 students, spend time learning about environmental issues globally and locally, invent a creative idea to solve the challenge in Cambridge, and then pitch their idea to expert judges. The winning student teams will receive seed funding from the City of Cambridge to kick-start their projects, and paid internships with the City.

