Glocal Challenge Finals

The Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business invites applications for a full-time assistant professor tenure-track position in business analytics, with a focus on Business Analytics, beginning academic year 2022-2023. Applicants should have: 1) A doctorate in management, business, computer science or related field with a specialization in business analytics; 2) A strong program of scholarly productivity consistent with the rank; and 3) Instructional capabilities at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Prior university teaching experience in Business Analytics is strongly preferred and candidates with prior industry experience are valued. We also invite applications from candidates with experience and a track record of publication in top journals seeking credit toward tenure. Responsibilities of the position will include teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Analytics, including but not limited to business analytics tools, data visualization, data management and analysis of business strategy and capstone, maintaining a program of active scholarship, and university service. This position will contribute to the leadership, growth, and reputation of the MS in Business Analytics program and includes teaching undergraduate Business Analytics courses.