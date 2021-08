If you need a plug-and-play solution for the home studio, the EVO Start Recording Bundle from Audient does it all with a minimum of fuss. Recording isn’t so much about the instrument, the microphone, or the DAW — it’s about a collection of individual pieces, working seamlessly together. Especially if you’re at the start of your home studio journey, sourcing the individual components can be a head-scratcher. Audient’s EVO Start Recording Bundle gives you all the tools to get you going.