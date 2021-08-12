Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Public Library Notice of Special Meeting

 5 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to N.J.S.A. 10:4 et. seq., the Open Public Meetings Act that the Board of Trustees of the Asbury Park Public Library will hold a special meeting to take place at 9:00 a.m. on August 16, 2021 at the Asbury Park Public Library, 500 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. The Agenda will consist of discussion of Payment of Outstanding Bills and Budget and Financial Matters. The meeting may include an executive session. Formal action may be taken.

