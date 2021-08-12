Fab16 Boston Hub Reception
FAB16 brings together members of the international Fab Lab network, as well as government officials, academic researchers, and experts in the field of digital fabrication, to present, envision, discuss, and build community around digital fabrication, technology, and innovation. This year, FAB16 and Fab City Summit will all be hosted online, with FAB16 Hubs creating events for their communities to join the online programming and local programming of their own. To learn more visit the Fab 16 website: http://fab16.fabevent.org/www.cambridgema.gov
